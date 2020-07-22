'IPL is similar to a World Cup' - Glenn Maxwell confirms availability for cash-rich league

With the ICC having officially postponed the T20 World Cup 2020, cricketers are ready to be a part of the IPL 2020 which is likely to be held in UAE from September.

Australia's Glenn Maxwell has said that he is prepared for the tournament after the long quarantine period, and is available to participate in it. A total of 17 cricketers from Australia will be participating in the IPL.

Glenn Maxwell is disappointed that the T20 World Cup at home has been postponed by a year, but is also excited about playing in the Indian cash-rich league.

“Any time you have a home World Cup you are certainly looking forward to it . We felt like we had been building towards it as a T20 side,” he told Foxsports.

“You wait and see (with the IPL), waiting on the judgments of other people, what you can and can’t do with travel and quarantine times and all that, if everything gets ticked off there I have no real reason no to go.

“The overseas guys get a hell of a kick playing in it, some of the best players in the world rubbing shoulders, similar to a World Cup, but on a smaller scale. If everything gets ticked off I would love to be available for it.”

Glenn Maxwell has played 69 IPL matches

Glenn Maxwell made his IPL debut in 2012 for the Kings XI Punjab. So far he has played 69 IPL games, scoring 1397 runs and taking 16 wickets. He is often used as a floater, while also being an excellent fielder and a handy off spinner.

As for the IPL, the BCCI has confirmed that they are ready to organise the tournament in UAE from September to October, but the board is still waiting for the government’s permission.