Kings XI Punjab has been the most successful IPL team in the UAE, with a 100% win record in the country.

The side has played a total of 5 matches in the UAE which came against Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively.

Abu Dhabi and Sharjah were each host to two of their encounters, while Dubai was the venue for one.

Here are some of the key stats from their previous contests in the UAE.

KXIP IPL Stats

2 catches taken by David Miller against Sunrisers Hyderabad and wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha against Royal Challengers Bangalore is the most number of catches taken by a KXIP player in an innings in the UAE.

3 half-centuries scored by Glenn Maxwell is the most number of half-centuries scored by a KXIP player in the UAE.

4 catches taken each by Glenn Maxwell and David Miller is the most number of catches taken by a KXIP player in the UAE.

4/13 by Lakshmipathy Balaji against the Sunrisers Hyderabad is the best bowling performance by a KXIP player in the UAE.

5 half-centuries have been scored by KXIP players in the UAE.

8 wickets taken by Lakshmipathy Balaji is the most number of wickets taken by a KXIP player in the UAE.

17 sixes hit by Glenn Maxwell is the most number of sixes hit by a KXIP player in the UAE.

32 sixes have been hit by KXIP players in the UAE.

95 runs scored by Glenn Maxwell against CSK as well as Sunrisers Hyderabad is the highest individual score by a KXIP player in the UAE.

127/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore is the lowest team total by KXIP in the UAE.

206/4 against Chennai Super Kings is the highest team total by KXIP in the UAE.

300 runs scored by Glenn Maxwell is the most number of runs scored by a KXIP player in the UAE.