When Mumbai Indians take on the Chennai Super Kings on 19th September 2020, not only will they be looking to start the tournament on a winning note, but the franchise will also be in pursuit of their first victory in the UAE.

The four-time IPL champions are the only team in the league to have never have won a match in the UAE, having lost all five of their previous encounters there.

MI were beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Three of their five matches took place in Dubai, while Sharjah and Abu Dhabi hosted one each.

Some of the stats from their previous contests in the UAE are as follows:

MI IPL Stats

2 half-centuries have been scored by MI players in the UAE, one by Rohit Sharma and the other by Kieron Pollard.

2 catches each taken by Corey Anderson, Harbhajan Singh, Rohit Sharma, and wicket-keeper CM Gautam are the most number of catches taken by an MI player in the UAE.

4/23 by Lasith Malinga against Kolkata Knight Riders is the best bowling performance by an MI player in the UAE.

8 sixes hit by Kieron Pollard is the most number of sixes hit by an MI player in the UAE.

8 wickets taken by Lasith Malinga is the most number of wickets taken by an MI player in the UAE.

Advertisement

15 sixes have been hit by MI players in the UAE.

78 by Kieron Pollard against the Sunrisers Hyderabad is the highest individual score by an MI player in the UAE.

115/9 against Royal Challengers Bangalore is the lowest team total by MI in the UAE.

133 runs scored by Ambati Rayudu is the most number of runs scored by an MI player in the UAE.

157/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad is the highest team total by MI in the UAE.