The Rajasthan Royals, at present, are the third most successful franchise in the UAE, having won 3 of their 5 matches played there. Only Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings have a better win record.

Rajasthan Royals' wins have come against Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, while their two losses were against CSK and KXIP.

RR has played three matches in Abu Dhabi and one each in Dubai and Sharjah. They open their IPL 2020 campaign on 22nd September against CSK.

Let us now take a look at some of the key stats of the team in the UAE.

RR IPL STATS

2 half-centuries scored by Ajinkya Rahane is the most number of half-centuries scored by an RR player in the UAE.

3 catches taken by Kane Richardson against Sunrisers Hyderabad is the most number of catches taken by an RR player in an innings in the UAE.

4 half-centuries have been scored by RR players in the UAE.

4/20 by Pravin Tambe against Royal Challengers Bangalore is the best bowling performance by an RR player in the UAE.

6 sixes hit by Shane Watson and Sanju Samson each is the most number of sixes hit by an RR player in the UAE.

6 catches taken by Steve Smith is the most number of catches taken by an RR player in the UAE.

7 wickets taken by Pravin Tambe is the most number of wickets taken by an RR player in the UAE.

20 sixes have been hit by RR players in the UAE.

72 by Ajinkya Rahane against Kolkata Knight Riders is the highest individual score by an RR player in the UAE.

133 all out against Chennai Super Kings is the lowest team total by RR in the UAE.

182 runs scored by Ajinkya Rahane is the most number of runs scored by an RR player in the UAE.

191/5 against Kings XI Punjab is the highest team total by RR in the UAE.