The Royal Challengers Bangalore will kick-off their IPL 2020 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 21st September at the Dubai International Stadium. RCB has a win-loss record of 2-3 in the UAE.

Currently, RCB is on a three-match losing streak in the UAE having lost their previous encounters to Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab. Their two wins in the UAE have come against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

RCB has played two matches each in Dubai and Sharjah and one in Abu Dhabi. Let us now take a look at some of the key stats of the franchise in the UAE.

RCB IPL STATS

2 half-centuries have been scored by RCB players in the UAE; one each from Yuvraj Singh and Parthiv Patel.

3/16 by Varun Aaron against Kolkata Knight Riders is the best bowling performance by an RCB player in the UAE.

3 catches taken by Parthiv Patel against Kings XI Punjab is the most number of catches taken by an RCB player in an innings in the UAE.

7 sixes hit by Yuvraj Singh is the most number of sixes hit by an RCB player in the UAE.

7 catches taken by wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel is the most number of catches taken by an RCB player in the UAE.

8 wickets taken by Varun Aaron is the most number of wickets taken by an RCB player in the UAE.

16 sixes have been hit by RCB players in the UAE.

57* by Parthiv Patel against the Mumbai Indians is the highest individual score by an RCB player in the UAE.

70 all out against Rajasthan Royals is the lowest team total by RCB in the UAE.

121 runs scored by Yuvraj Singh is the most number of runs scored by an RCB player in the UAE.

148/5 against Kolkata Knight Riders is the highest team total by RCB in the UAE.