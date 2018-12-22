IPL stats watch: A complete overview of Chennai Super Kings' remarkable journey

CSK are three-time IPL champions

No team has got more success in the IPL than Chennai Super Kings. In the nine editions of the tournament they played, they have reached the finals on 7 occasions. They were the first team to win two IPL trophies and the second team to win three IPL trophies. Till date, they are the only team to win back to back trophies (2010 & 2011).

The team has not been without controversies. They were suspended for two years (2016 & 2017) on charges of match-fixing. They won the trophy when they returned to the competition again in 2018.

Let us now take a look at their past performances in the IPL.

Past Performance

2008: Runners-up

2009: Semi-Finalist

2010: Champions

2011: Champions

2012: Runners-up

2013: Runners-up

2014: Lost in Qualifier 2

2015: Runners-up

2018: Champions

Batting performance

246/5 against Rajasthan Royals in 2010 is their highest innings total.

79 all out against Mumbai Indians in 2013 is their lowest innings total.

4986 runs scored by Suresh Raina is the most number of runs scored by a CSK player.

127 by Murali Vijay against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2010 is the highest individual score by a CSK player.

9 centuries have been hit by CSK players. These have been struck by Murali Vijay (127 & 113), Shane Watson (117* & 106), Michael Hussey (116*), Suresh Raina (109* & 100*), Brendan McCullum (100*) & Ambati Rayudu (100*).

34 half-centuries scored by Suresh Raina is the most number of half-centuries struck by a CSK player.

733 runs scored by Michael Hussey in IPL 2013 is the most runs registered by a CSK player in a single edition of the tournament.

Bowling performance

120 wickets taken by R. Ashvin is the most wickets taken by a CSK player.

5/16 by Ravindra Jadeja against Deccan Chargers in IPL 2012 is the best individual bowling performance by a CSK player.

3 five-wicket hauls have been taken by CSK players. These have been taken by Ravindra Jadeja (5/16), Pawan Negi (5/22) & Lakshmipathy Balaji (5/24).

32 wickets taken by Dwayne Bravo in IPL 2013 is the most number of wickets taken by a CSK player in a single edition of IPL.

Wicketkeeping performance

116 dismissals (Ct - 79, St - 37) by MS Dhoni is the most number of dismissals by a CSK wicket-keeper.

4 dismissals MS Dhoni against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2011 and against RCB in IPL 2013 is the most number of dismissals by a CSK wicket-keeper in an innings.

17 dismissals (Ct - 15, St - 2) by MS Dhoni in IPL 2013 is the most number of dismissals by a CSK wicket-keeper in a single edition of the IPL.

Fielding performance

96 catches taken by Suresh Raina is the most number of catches taken by a CSK player.

14 catches taken by Dwayne Bravo in IPL 2013 is the most number of catches taken by a CSK player in a single edition of the IPL.

