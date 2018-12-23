IPL stats watch: A complete overview of Dehli Capitals' journey

Delhi Daredevils have been renamed as the Delhi Capitals

Delhi Daredevils, recently renamed as Delhi Capitals, is another team in the IPL that will be looking towards stopping it's downwards journey in the tournament in IPL 2019. From 2008 to 2012 they have reached the knockout stage thrice, but since then it has been a downward slide for them.

From 2013 onwards they have always finished in the bottom three in the league stages. A recap of their past performance is mentioned below.

Past Performance

2008: Semi-Finalist

2009: Semi-Finalist

2010: fifth (League Stage)

2011: tenth (League Stage)

2012: Lost in Qualifier 2

2013: ninth (League Stage)

2014: eighth (League Stage)

2015: seventh (League Stage)

2016: sixth (League Stage)

2017: sixth (League Stage)

2018: eighth (League Stage)

Batting performance

231/4 against KXIP in 2011 is their highest innings total.

66 all out against Mumbai Indians in 2017 is their lowest innings total.

2382 runs scored by Virender Sehwag is the most number of runs scored by a Delhi Daredevils player.

128* by Rishabh Pant against SRH in IPL 2018 is the highest individual score by a Delhi Daredevils player.

8 centuries have been scored by Delhi Daredevils players. These have been scored by Rishabh Pant (128*), Virender Sehwag (119), David Warner (109* & 107*), Quinton de Kock (108), AB de Villiers (105*), Kevin Pietersen (103*) & Sanju Samson (102).

17 half-centuries scored by Virender Sehwag is the most number of half-centuries struck by a Delhi Daredevils player.

684 runs scored by Rishabh Pant in IPL 2018 is the most runs registered by a Delhi Daredevils player in a single edition of the tournament.

Bowling performance

90 wickets taken by Amit Mishra is the most wickets taken by a Delhi Daredevils player.

5/17 by Amit Mishra against Deccan Chargers in IPL 2008 is the best individual bowling performance by a Delhi Daredevils player. It is also the only five-wicket haul taken by a Delhi Daredevils player.

25 wickets taken by Morne Morkel in IPL 2012 is the most number of wickets taken by a Delhi Daredevils player in a single edition of IPL.

Wicketkeeping performance

45 dismissals (Ct - 30, St - 15) by Dinesh Karthik is the most number of dismissals by a Delhi Daredevils wicket-keeper.

4 dismissals by Dinesh Karthik against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2009 is the most number of dismissals by a Delhi Daredevils wicket-keeper in an innings.

17 dismissals (Ct - 12, St - 5) by Dinesh Karthik in IPL 2009 is the most number of dismissals by a Delhi Daredevils wicket-keeper in a single edition of the IPL.

Fielding performance

30 catches taken by Virender Sehwag is the most number of catches taken by a Delhi Daredevils player.

4 catches by David Warner against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2010 is the most number of catches taken in an innings by a Delhi Daredevils player.

13 catches taken by AB de Villiers in IPL 2019 is the most number of catches taken by a Delhi Daredevils player in a single edition of IPL.

