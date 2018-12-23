IPL stats watch: A complete overview of Kings XI Punjab's journey

Kings XI Punjab have reached the IPL final on only one occasion

Kings XI Punjab will be one team that will be definitely looking to improve their performance in IPL 2019. The team had a great first season reaching the semi-finals, but after that could never match their performance in IPL 2008.

The only time they could better their first season's performance was in IPL 2014 where they were the runners-up. Apart from that, they have been mostly been placed in the bottom half of the table in the league stages.

Let us have a quick recap of Kings XI Punjab's performances in the IPL thus far.

Past Performances

2008: Semi-Finalist

2009: 5th (League Stage)

2010: 8th (League Stage)

2011: 5th (League Stage)

2012: 6th (League Stage)

2013: 6th (League Stage)

2014: Runners-up

2015: 8th (League Stage)

2016: 8th (League Stage)

2017: 5th (League Stage)

2018: 7th (League Stage)

Batting performances

232 - Kings XI's highest total in the IPL. It came against RCB in 2011.

73 - Kings XI's lowest total in the IPL. It came against Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017.

2477 - Runs scored by Shaun Marsh is the most number of runs scored by a KXIP player.

122 - Runs scored by Virender Sehwag against CSK in IPL 2014. This is the highest individual score by a KXIP player.

10 - Centuries have been scored by KXIP players. These have been scored by Virender Sehwag (122), Paul Valthaty (120*), Wriddhiman Saha (115*), Shaun Marsh (115), Mahela Jayawardene (110*), Adam Gilchrist (106), Hashim Amla (104* & 104), Chris Gayle (104*) & David Miller (101*).

20 - Half-centuries scored by Shaun Marsh is the most number of half-centuries struck by a KXIP player.

659 - Runs scored by KL Rahul in IPL 2018 is the most runs registered by a KXIP player in a single edition of the tournament.

Bowling performances

84 - Wickets taken by Piyush Chawla is the most wickets taken by a KXIP player.

5/14 - Ankit Rajpoot against SRH in IPL 2018 is the best individual bowling performance by a KXIP player. It is also the only five-wicket haul taken by a KXIP player.

2 - Five-wicket hauls have been taken by KXIP players. These were taken by Ankit Rajpoot (5/14) & Dimitri Mascarenhas (5/25).

24 - Wickets taken by Andrew Tye in IPL 2018 is the most number of wickets taken by a KXIP player in a single edition of IPL.

Wicket-keeping performances

54 - Dismissals (Ct - 39, St - 15) by Wriddhiman Saha is the most number of dismissals by a KXIP wicket-keeper.

4 - Dismissals Adam Gilchrist against CSK in IPL 2012, & by Wriddhiman Saha against RPSG in IPL 2016 & against SRH in IPL 2017 is the most number of dismissals by a KXIP wicket-keeper in an innings.

14 - Dismissals (Ct - 11, St - 3) by Wriddhiman Saha in IPL 2015 is the most number of dismissals by a KXIP wicket-keeper in a single edition of the IPL.

Fielding performances

46 - Catches taken by David Miller is the most number of catches taken by a KXIP player.

14 - Catches taken by David Miller in IPL 2014 is the most number of catches taken by a KXIP player in a single edition of IPL.

