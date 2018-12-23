IPL stats watch: A complete overview of Sunrisers Hyderabad's journey

SRH won the IPL in 2016

Sunrisers Hyderabad became a part of the Indian Premier League in 2013 when they replaced Deccan Chargers, whose franchise contract had been terminated. Since then, they have played two finals, won one and lost the other. In fact, they reached the playoffs in the very first tournament they played in 2013. The only two seasons they failed to make it past the league stage was in 2014 & 2015. Sunrisers are a consistent team in IPL and have arguably the best bowling attack.at the moment.

Let us now have a recap of their past performance in the tournament.

Past Performance

2013: Lost in the eliminator

2014: 6th (League Stage)

2015: 6th (League Stage)

2016: Champions

2017: Lost in the eliminator

2018: Runners-up

Batting performance

209/3 against KKR in 2017 is their highest innings total.

113 all out against Mumbai Indians in 2015 is their lowest innings total.

2579 runs scored by David Warner is the most number of runs scored by an SRH player.

126 by David Warner against KKR in IPL 2017 is the highest individual score by an SRH Indians player. It is also the only century to be scored by an SRH player.

26 half-centuries scored by David Warner is the most number of half-centuries struck by an SRH player.

848 runs scored by David Warner in IPL 2016 is the most runs registered by an SRH player in a single edition of the tournament.

Bowling performance

96 wickets taken by Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the most wickets taken by an SRH player.

5/19 by Bhuvneshwar Kumar against KXIP in IPL 2017 is the best individual bowling performance by an SRH player. It is also the only five-wicket haul taken by an SRH player.

26 wickets taken by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in IPL 2017 is the most number of wickets taken by an SRH player in a single edition of IPL.

Wicketkeeping performance

38 dismissals (Ct - 36, St - 2) by Naman Ojha is the most number of dismissals by an SRH wicket-keeper.

4 dismissals (Ct - 4) by Naman Ojha against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2016 is the most number of dismissals by an SRH wicket-keeper in an innings.

18 dismissals (Ct - 18) by Naman Ojha in IPL 2016 is the most number of dismissals by an SRH wicket-keeper in a single edition of the IPL.

Fielding performance

38 catches taken by Shikhar Dhawan is the most number of catches taken by an SRH player.

3 catches by Cameron White against Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013, Deepak Hooda against KXIP in IPL 2017, Rashid Khan against KKR in IPL 2017 & Manish Pandey against KKR in IPL 2018 is the most number of catches taken in an innings by an SRH player.

12 catches taken by Shikhar Dhawan in IPL 2018 is the most number of catches taken by an SRH player in a single edition of IPL.

