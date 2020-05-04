IPL players might not receive their initial payment any time soon

With IPL 2020 not expected to start anytime soon, the franchises have put a pause on the advance payments that are due to their coaching staff and players. Sources tell Sportskeeda that the team management officials are waiting for fresh communication from the BCCI before making any payments.

Both the coaching staff and players are supposed to get a certain amount of their contract fees as advance payment, one week before the IPL begins. The rest of the money is to be paid after the event in two installments, but right now everything is surrounded by uncertainty.

"All the top teams have stopped payments. There could be no money at all if IPL doesn't happen," a source said.

The contracts with the coaching staff are more or less in the nature of of ‘no play no pay’. But since the coaching staff did work at the time of the IPL auction, and their salaries aren't that high (less than Rs. 8 crore), a part payment deal could still be considered - even if the IPL is called off for the year.

IPL franchises to put contingency plans in motion soon

The one positive sign is that the staff, who are expected to work throughout the year, are getting their salaries. And it's not just the top executives of the IPL teams; even those well below in the hierarchy are getting paid.

However, there is a section of the workforce, hired on need basis or on six-month contracts, who aren't paid like the regular employees.

"The situation is tricky and all of us are hoping to get back to work after the health situation improves," a team official said.

There are also suggestions of mass testing, and of allowing those with better immunity to work at the venues.

"You just can't stop working. At some point, we have to start our machinery and we also need to find a solution to keep the cycle going," another team member said.

The IPL isn’t just about players and coaches; it is also about others who work behind the scenes. And the franchises are trying to be as thorough and patient as possible with their employees.

It is estimated that over 5,000 people work all over the country to bring the IPL to the fans' homes. The 200-odd cricketers who show up on the field are a very small part of the whole thing.

"It contributes a lot to the economy as well. Hope to see things improving in the days to come. Till then, hope we all survive the storm," the team official said.