Is this the right time to make Rohit Sharma the new ODI captain?

Khozema Alyamani
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.06K   //    24 Sep 2018, 15:17 IST

England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

The distinct privilege of becoming the captain of the national team is an honour most cricketers dream about. For the youngsters in the Indian side, to be appointed the captain of India is to be put on the same pedestal as some of India's legends, like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Tiger Pataudi, and MS Dhoni, who also served as captain of India.

There is no question that the burden of being a captain in modern day cricket is an especially difficult assignment. These days, international cricket is being played pretty much continuously without a meaningful off-season. Moreover, international cricket is played in three different formats- Test matches, ODIs and T20s.

To expect a modern-day captain to be adept at captaining his side in all three formats and at the same time excel in his capacity as a batsman or a bowler is a task many teams have deemed too big for one person to accomplish with success. Therefore, international teams have started to experiment with the idea of appointing different captains for the shorter and the longer versions of the game.

India, too, briefly tried a two-captain system when MS Dhoni captained the shorter format team and Virat Kohli led the Test team. But, since Dhoni gave up the shorter format captaincy, India has chosen to revert to the one captain system.

But it's important that in order for the two-captain system to function effectively, first, the team must have two such individuals that have the capacity to be effective leaders and the maturity to handle the responsibilities without affecting their performance as a player. India, now, has two such individuals in their ranks- Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

As the current captain of India and as the team's best batsman in all three formats, Virat Kohli carries an enormous burden. For the betterment of Indian cricket, it's time to lighten that burden on him.

The Case for Rohit as Captain of the shorter formats

Three most significant qualities of captaincy are the ability of the captain to earn the respect of his teammates, have a sharp cricketing acumen, and possess the temperament to lead. Let's see if Rohit has those qualities:

Respect

One of Rohit's biggest qualities is his willingness to do whatever it takes to help the team. When MS Dhoni asked Rohit to become an opener from being a lower middle order batsman, many doubted if Rohit was up to the task. Today, he has become one of the world's most successful openers in ODIs and T20s. Clearly, his efforts and hard work have earned him the respect of his teammates.

Cricketing Acumen

Rohit has had the opportunity to captain India on a few occasions in the absence of Virat Kohli. He has done an admirable job and has shown the ability to think on his feet and be aggressive in his approach. His captaincy in the Asia Cup 2018 in high-pressure matches against Pakistan is a prime example of that. On the field, he has shown an ability to think on his feet.

His field placements and bowling changes have been critical to India's twin win over Pakistan. Importantly, he has been innovative in his approach and unpredictable in his planning. Moreover, his successful stint as captain of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL is further testament to his sharp cricketing acumen.

Temperament

One of the challenges of captaincy is to be able to make quick decisions in high-pressure situations and then to be comfortable in having made those decisions, irrespective of the outcome. Rohit Sharma has demonstrated a clarity in his thought process and an affinity for making the right calls, in pressure situations, that have enormously benefited the cause of the team. He has a sharp mind and a calm demeanour. There is no question that he has the right temperament to be a leader of Team India.

Finally, it's clear that India has in Rohit Sharma a capable and resolute leader. It's, therefore, time for India to have separate captains in the shorter and longer formats of the game. Virat can concentrate on honing his skills as the Test captain while the captaincy responsibilities in ODIs and T20s should be Rohit's to own.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Mumbai Indians Team India Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Khozema Alyamani
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
