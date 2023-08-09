"It certainly does make you feel a little uncomfortable and unfair for sure" - Robin Uthappa on BCCI's prospective cooling-off period

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa said the possibility of a ‘cooling-off period’ for retired Indian players to participate in overseas franchise tournaments would be ‘uncomfortable and unfair’.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been mulling a new policy that restricts retired players’ instant involvement in the overseas leagues.

Uthappa, who retired from India and IPL cricket in September last year, was recently seen playing for the Harare Hurricanes in the inaugural season of the Zimbabwe Afro T10 league. Speaking to news agency PTI on the likely impact of the cooling-period formula, Robin Uthappa said:

“I think it is human nature to feel uncomfortable about it. We do not have any central contract with the BCCI, we are not playing cricket in India anymore so it certainly does make you feel a little uncomfortable and unfair for sure.”

“Having said that, the BCCI has certainly looked after all of us. I am certain whatever decision they take will be in the best interest of the BCCI and the players who are going to play in the IPL."

Uthappa also featured in the first edition of the ILT20, opening the batting order and keeping wickets for Dubai Capitals. The wicketkeeper-batter finished the tournament with 218 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 128.24.

The 37-year-old further added:

“There are certain solutions that can be reached. If there is a possibility of communication, we could reach a solution that suits everybody.”

Why does the BCCI want a cooling-off period?

With the rapid growth of franchise cricket leagues in the shortest formats of the game such as T20, T10 or The Hundred, the demand for retired or fringed players will inevitably increase with time. The BCCI may find it problematic if players immediately join franchise tournaments in other countries after a sudden retirement. This could result in a talent drain, especially if promising players give up on their hopes of playing for India and the IPL due to competition and leave.

Ambati Rayudu called his time with Indian cricket, including his six-season stint with Chennai Super Kings following the conclusion of IPL 2023 final. The Andhra Pradesh-born player subsequently signed for Texas Super Kings, a sister franchise of CSK, in the Major League Cricket only to withdraw from it later.

Rayudu’s former India and CSK teammate Suresh Raina is currently part of the B-Love Kandy team in the ongoing Lanka Premier League in the island nation.