"It doesn’t matter what the world thinks of you" - Riyan Parag shares note on Instagram post RR's IPL 2022 final loss to GT

Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered a heartbreaking seven-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans (IPL 2022) in the IPL 2022 final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Following the team's defeat, RR's Riyan Parag took to social media to share a heartfelt note. The 20-year-old mentioned that while the side failed to clinch the championship this year, the future is surely bright for them.

It is worth mentioning that the talented youngster received flak from certain sections of fans for failing to make an impact in the summit clash against GT. Furthermore, he was also targeted by many for his attitude during this year's cash-rich league.

He pointed out that he doesn't need to worry about what others think as he gave it all every time he stepped onto the field. Riyan Parag wrote on Instagram:

"Sometimes all you can do is look back and smile. 😁 Smile because it doesn’t matter what the world thinks of you. Smile because when you get to bed every single night, knowing you’ve given your 100%, it is always going to be good."

"It wasn’t our night yesterday but it is surely the start of something memorable. Don’t drop the smiles because we couldn’t make it to your yesterday but smile because we will surely be a part of your tomorrow, one day. Until then, hang on and Halla Bol! 💗"

After the top order's failure, the onus was on Riyan Parag to deliver in the all-important final. However, the right-hander failed to step up and managed just 15 runs from as many deliveries.

The Rajasthan-based side could only put up 130 runs on the board after electing to bat first in Ahmedabad. GT chased down the total comfortably in the 19th over and became champions in their inaugural season.

Riyan Parag in IPL 2022

RR had released Riyan Parag ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. However, they re-signed the player at the two-day event for ₹3.80 crore. The team management showed great faith in him and he featured in all of the team's 17 games.

The batter amassed 183 runs this season at an ordinary average of 16.64. The player was at his best during their team's league stage match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He dazzled viewers with an unbeaten knock of 56 in the contest.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far