"It was harsh to drop Axar Patel, but Team India need Shardul Thakur due to Hardik Pandya's recurring fitness concerns" - Saba Karim

Former Indian player and selector Saba Karim recently opined that it was a harsh call to drop Axar Patel from the T20 World Cup squad considering the good form of the left-arm spinner in the IPL this year.

However, he felt that selectors might have taken this call after realizing that they would need a reliable backup option for Hardik Pandya, considering the latter's recurring fitness concerns in the recent past.

Speaking on the Khelneeti podcast, Saba Karim gave his views on the late addition of Shardul Thakur to the Indian T20 World Cup squad and said:

"There were discussions on what would the team do by having so many spinners in the squad. But it is still harsh for someone like Axar Patel to get dropped as he has been in good form.

"Shardul has been brought up because the selectors wanted a backup for Hardik Pandya in case the need arises. Thakur deserves it. If Hardik misses out at some stage due to fitness issues, then Shardul might take his spot in the Indian side."

Shardul Thakur has performed well for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL this year, having picked up 18 wickets across 15 games.

Thakur has been the leading wicket-taker for CSK this season. He has provided crucial breakthroughs for CSK whenever skipper MS Dhoni has summoned him.

Hardik Pandya is a wonderful match-winner and will be a great asset for India at the World Cup: Saba Karim

Saba Karim shed some light on why Hardik Pandya can play a crucial role in Team India's campaign at the World Cup.

The former wicketkeeper-batter asserted that Pandya is a great asset for the team even when not bowling.

"Hardik Pandya is a wonderful match-winner, there is no doubt about that. He is a good batting all-rounder. I think there is still time, and if he starts bowling, he will be a great asset for the team as the sixth bowling option. That is why he was selected for the team."

Also Read

During the second half of IPL 2021 in the UAE, Hardik Pandya did not bowl a single delivery. His batting returns were also dismal as he looked off-color with the willow, having scored just 127 runs across 12 games.

Team India management will be hoping that Pandya can get back into form and play the finisher's role with aplomb during the upcoming World Cup.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar