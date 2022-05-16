"It has to be seen how many matches he has won for his side" - RP Singh on Liam Livingstone's exploits in IPL 2022 so far 

Former India bowler RP Singh believes while Liam Livingstone has played exceptionally well for the Punjab Kings (PBKS), there has been a lack of match-winning knocks from the star. The Englishman is the second-leading run-scorer for the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Following a rather unimpressive stint with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the previous editions, Livingstone was roped in by PBKS for a hefty sum of ₹11.5 crore at the mega-auction. The all-rounder has amassed 385 runs at an explosive strike rate of 180 in the ongoing tournament.

Opining that Livingstone has only been able to convert a good innings into a winning knock on one occasion, RP Singh said on Cricbuzz:

"He is an expert at scoring sixes. He hits huge sixes and is batting pretty well also. But, it has to be seen how many matches he has won for his side. I think he has only been able to convert a good innings into something big and secure the win on one occasion."

Livingstone has registered four fifties in the tournament, coming to bat in the middle order. He has been subjected to several situations so far in the middle and has responded well, with his impact often changing the momentum of the match.

"Livingstone and PBKS are picking up momentum at the right time" - Parthiv Patel

The 2014 IPL finalists are among the most inconsistent sides on show after failing to string together wo wins in a row so far. However, they are still in contention to make it to the playoffs should they finish with 14 points and other contests go their way as well.

Noting that PBKS have found the right combination after several attempts over the course of the tournament, former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel said during the same interaction:

"PBKS are picking up momentum at the right time and have found a suitable combination as well. They picked Brar on a surface that had more turn and he responded by picking up wickets as well. Overall, this team looks more settled now. The only question was with Mayank Agarwak's form, but now he is not even coming out to bat, so it is sort of resolved."

PBKS will play a virtual knockout game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) tonight at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Both sides are stranded on 12 points and a loss will result in their elimination.

