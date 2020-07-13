It was MS Dhoni's decision to bring me to CSK: Piyush Chawla

Chennai Super Kings had signed Piyush Chawla for 6.75 crores in the IPL Auction 2020.

Chawla has now discussed his relationship with MS Dhoni.

Piyush Chawla joined Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni in the CSK squad earlier this year

Chennai Super Kings' right-arm leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has revealed that it was captain MS Dhoni who decided to sign him in the IPL Auction 2020.

Chawla was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders for many years but the franchise released him ahead of IPL 2020. Chennai then snapped him up for INR 6.75 crores.

In a live chat with Shanivi Sadana on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook Page, Piyush Chawla spoke about his relationship with the 2011 World Cup-winning captain and addressed the speculation surrounding the 39-year-old's international future.

'I don't know whether MS Dhoni will play for India again': Piyush Chawla

MS Dhoni has been away from the cricket field for quite a while. The former Indian skipper played his last match against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 semifinals. He was set to return to the pitch donning the yellow jersey for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed his return.

When asked about Dhoni's future in international cricket, Piyush Chawla replied:

"Well, that's totally out of context for me because I don't know if he will play again or not."

He then recalled a meeting with MS Dhoni during the Chennai Super Kings camp earlier this year and revealed that he was the one who decided to bring him to CSK:

"We were having a camp in Chennai just before the IPL was supposed to start. So, I had a discussion with him regarding cricket, and that was like I asked him about the decision of me getting into CSK, and he told me that obviously it was my decision to take you to CSK."

Piyush Chawla added that he has a good understanding with MS Dhoni while also hailing the way he backs his players. He stated that the former Indian skipper gives complete freedom to the bowler when it comes to field placement and always has a Plan B ready if the bowler's strategy does not work.