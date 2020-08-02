It's like a dream come true to share dressing room with legends like Steve Smith and Ben Stokes: Riyan Parag

Rajasthan Royals' 18-year-old batting sensation Riyan Parag feels really lucky to share the dressing room with some of the greats of modern-day cricket like Steve Smith and Ben Stokes. Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith has often backed young players and that is something Riyan Parag is really grateful for.

Ben Stokes was present at the crease when Riyan Parag made his debut against the Chennai Super Kings last year and he took all the pressure off Riyan Parag by constantly telling him to play as if it were a normal match.

Rajasthan Royals also have many other fantastic foreign players like the big-hitting Jos Buttler and the pacey Jofra Archer. Riyan Parag believes that he will get to learn a lot from these great players in the dressing room.

"It feels like a dream come true to share the dressing room with legends like Steve Smith and Ben Stokes. As I have even mentioned in the (RR) documentary, when I came out to bat versus CSK, Stokesy (Ben Stokes) told me to play without pressure as if it was a gully cricket match. I admire how Smudge (Smith) backed all the bowlers, especially young players like me. He is a great leader and I enjoyed playing under him," Riyan Parag was quoted as saying by IANS.

I feel lucky to be with Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag

Rajasthan Royals are well known for giving chances to young players and giving them a platform on which they can grab the limelight. Riyan Parag was one such young star who emerged out of their camp last year.

Riyan Parag had a fantastic season, becoming the youngest player to score an IPL fifty aged just 17 years and 175 days against the Delhi Capitals. Riyan Parag is hopeful of getting more consistent opportunities this year so that it could help him become a better player.

"I had a very good season last year and feel lucky to be with the Rajasthan Royals. I don't like to take pressure from the outside. It is more about preparing for the situation that is ahead of you," Riyan Parag said.

"I like to be in the zone when I am in the middle and I don't pay much attention to what people are talking about me or my performance. It obviously feels good to hear nice things about you but I do not let success get into my head," he added.

The Rajasthan Royals have released a three-part documentary based on their 2019 IPL campaign. The 2020 IPL will be played in the UAE and will take place from September 19 to November 8.