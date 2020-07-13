It will be challenging to shine the ball with saliva ban: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar believes that it will be challenging to shine the ball and swing it due to the current ban on the usage of saliva. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICC had to come up with new rules and regulations, including a ban on the usage of saliva to shine the ball.

Although sweat is allowed to shine the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar feels that sweat will not always be available and thus it will be tough for swing bowlers to make the ball move in the air.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took to Twitter and asked all the fans to pose their questions to him using the hashtag #AskBhuvi.

Many fans asked their questions and Bhuvneshwar Kumar tried to answer all of them.

"Sweat is not possible everywhere in the world, definitely it's going to be challenging. Hope things get better soon as they were," Bhuvneshwar Kumar answered, when questioned about the contentious issue.

Sweat is not possible everywhere in the world , definitely it’s going to be challenging. Hope things get better soon as they were. https://t.co/Uy7sPIA140 — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) July 12, 2020

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was also asked about what his three wishes would be if he got Aladdin's lamp. Bhuvneshwar Kumar replied by saying that his first wishe were will be that the world is freed of COVID-19. He also said that he would like to keep one wish for later and that he would free the genie forever.

1. Our world gets free from COVID.

2. To let me keep one wish for emergency.

3. I would free the genie forever 😉😀 https://t.co/UUdcaUEFnf — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) July 12, 2020

Contest will always be even between bat and ball: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also gave his opinion on whether the contest between bat and ball has been titled towards the batsmen more than the bowlers.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar said that while everyone likes to watch fours and sixes being hit in cricket, almost all teams have good bowlers and felt that these bowlers will always find a way to get the batsmen out and thus the contest will always be even.

Hello sir , bilkul sabko cricket main chakke aur chauke dekhna acha lagta hai par har team k pass unke sabse ache bowlers hai. Bowlers koi na koi tareeka nikal lete hai out krne ka ya run rokne ka iskye y game Hamesha baraber rahega dono k bech. https://t.co/sx5ewTW5IO — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) July 12, 2020

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also spoke about his favourite IPL moment which was winning the 2016 edition. Bhuvneswar Kumar played a key role that year leading the pace attack as Sunrisers Hyderabad won their maiden IPL title.

Winning the IPL 2016. https://t.co/uFedu3Y9gm — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) July 12, 2020