It will be challenging to shine the ball with saliva ban: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar believes that it will be difficult to shine the ball and swing it because of the saliva ban.
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar also spoke about other topics like the contest between bat and ball and his favourite IPL moment.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 13 Jul 2020, 11:56 IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar believes that it will be difficult to shine the ball and swing it given the saliva ban.

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar believes that it will be challenging to shine the ball and swing it due to the current ban on the usage of saliva. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICC had to come up with new rules and regulations, including a ban on the usage of saliva to shine the ball.

Although sweat is allowed to shine the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar feels that sweat will not always be available and thus it will be tough for swing bowlers to make the ball move in the air.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took to Twitter and asked all the fans to pose their questions to him using the hashtag #AskBhuvi.

Many fans asked their questions and Bhuvneshwar Kumar tried to answer all of them.

"Sweat is not possible everywhere in the world, definitely it's going to be challenging. Hope things get better soon as they were," Bhuvneshwar Kumar answered, when questioned about the contentious issue.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was also asked about what his three wishes would be if he got Aladdin's lamp. Bhuvneshwar Kumar replied by saying that his first wishe were will be that the world is freed of COVID-19. He also said that he would like to keep one wish for later and that he would free the genie forever.

Contest will always be even between bat and ball: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also gave his opinion on whether the contest between bat and ball has been titled towards the batsmen more than the bowlers.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar said that while everyone likes to watch fours and sixes being hit in cricket, almost all teams have good bowlers and felt that these bowlers will always find a way to get the batsmen out and thus the contest will always be even.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also spoke about his favourite IPL moment which was winning the 2016 edition. Bhuvneswar Kumar played a key role that year leading the pace attack as Sunrisers Hyderabad won their maiden IPL title.

Published 13 Jul 2020, 11:56 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Cricket Team Bhuvneshwar Kumar Twitter Reactions
