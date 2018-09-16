Jammu and Kashmir to get IPL team, host matches

JK Governor and Rajiv Shukla/ PIC- Jammu Links

Jammu and Kashmir's recently appointed Governer, Satya Pal Malik in an event on Saturday announced that J&K will form its own IPL team and host matches to boost cricket talent in the state. Malik who replaced NN Vohra as J&K Governer was quoted saying this while launching “Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS)" Programme at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) Srinagar.

The event was also attended by Manzoor Dar, a J&K player who was picked up by Kings XI Punjab ahead of IPL 2018 but didn't play a game. The heart-melting story of Manzoor Dar inspired Malik to take the step of forming an IPL team in the state, to unveil the opportunities for budding cricketers,

“I got emotional while listening to Manzoor and to know how many hardships he had to face while carrying his dream of playing cricket forward. Even recently I met IPL Chairman, Rajiv Shukla and he told me about Manzoor and his passion for the game,” Malik told during the event.

“While listening to Manzoor, I spoke with Chief Secretary and we have decided to form J&K’s own IPL team. We will also conduct matches of IPL in the State that will give boost to the cricket talent in the State,” he added.

Being a trouble-hit state, Jammu and Kashmir haven't been able to produce many top-level cricketers apart from few like Parvez Rasool and Manzoor Dar.

The state also has just two reputed cricket stadiums, one in Srinagar and other in Jammu. The former has held two international matches way back in the 80s' and due to several setbacks, the stadium has failed to host even the inter-state matches from past few years.

Nonetheless, if this goes through, a lot of budding talent might emerge from the place. As recently a U-19 player, Qamran Iqbal stood tall for India 'B' by playing back-to-back match-winning knocks in the ongoing Quadrangular U-19 One-day tourney.