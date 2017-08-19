Jason Gillespie might become the next Delhi Daredevils coach

The Australian could replace Rahul Dravid, who now coaches India A and the Under-19 teams

Gillespie to join Delhi Daredevils in the upcoming edition of the IPL?

What's the story?

Delhi Daredevils are currently in talks with former Australian pacer, Jason Gillespie, to be the head coach of the team for the next edition of the Indian Premier League.

“He brings a lot to the table. He has vast experience behind him. He has shown keenness to be a part of Delhi team and talks are still on,” a Delhi Daredevils official said, talking to the Indian Express.

The IPL franchise lost Rahul Dravid as the mentor of team after he signed a two-year contract as the head coach of the India A and under-19 teams. The contract does not allow the man from Bangalore to coach any other team across professional cricket until his term expires.

Gillespie was a part of the IPL in its 2011 season, when he filled in as the bowling coach of the Kings XI Punjab team.

In case you didn't know...

Gillespie's stint with Yorkshire is a testimonial to his coaching ability in itself. In his first season with the county team, he helped them get promoted to the first division. The team managed to become runners up of the tournament in the very next season. After that, Gillespie won two consecutive County Championships with the team in 2014 and 2015.

In April 2015, the right-hander was named as the coach of the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League and is still working with the team.

The details

Gillespie was at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore a few weeks back and stated that he is open to coaching other Twenty20 franchises across the world, along with the Adelaide Strikers.

Zaheer Khan is set to continue his stint as the skipper of the franchise

Meanwhile, Delhi Daredevils' skipper Zaheer Khan recently said that he is looking forward to playing for the franchise next season.

What's next?

If everything goes well, Gillespie might be back to the IPL for its eleventh edition next year. Paddy Upton was the head coach of the Delhi franchise for the last two seasons, and there has been no official statement regarding whether he'll continue with the team or not.

Author's take

Gillespie was a ferocious fast bowler on his day and the fact that he had a place in one of the greatest teams in the history speaks enough for his cricketing acumen.

The duo of Khan and Gillespie will make for excellent mentors for the young fast bowlers in the franchise and will bring invaluable experience to the table.