Jasprit Bumrah vs Josh Hazlewood - comparing their stats after 36 IPL matches

Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood are among the best fast bowlers in the world at the moment. They have also been impressive in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ad

Returning from injury, Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah has looked in decent touch so far this season but has yet to hit his best. His return has played a crucial role for Mumbai, who have now won four out of their last five matches to turn their campaign around.

On the other hand, Josh Hazlewood has been one of the most important players for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) this season. They have constantly been in the top four and are close to qualifying for the playoffs as well. Hazlewood has been breathing fire, having picked up 16 wickets from nine games.

Ad

Trending

Bumrah and Hazlewood, although being different kinds of bowlers, have left their mark and played vital roles for their respective sides in the IPL. That said, here is a comparison of their stats after 36 matches in the cash-rich league.

Comparing the stats of Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood after 36 IPL matches

#1 Most wickets

Jasprit Bumrah made his IPL debut in 2013 with the Mumbai Indians. He has played 138 matches in the T20 league, and is among the most successful bowlers with 170 wickets at an average of 22.78 and an economy rate of 7.32. However, from his first 36 matches in the IPL, Bumrah had picked up 30 wickets.

Ad

In comparison, Josh Hazlewood began his IPL journey in the 2020 season. He has played 36 matches so far and has been quite effective, developing himself as a wicket-taking bowler with 51 scalps.

Player Matches Innings Wickets Jasprit Bumrah 36 36 30 Josh Hazlewood 36 36 51

Ad

#2 Average and Strike Rate

Jasprit Bumrah had an average of 37.90 and a strike-rate of 26.73 in his first 36 IPL matches, which came up until the 2017 season. The ace pacer has gone on to better his numbers with an overall average of 22.78 and a strike-rate of 18.6 from 138 matches.

Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood has been more effective than Bumrah in his first 36 IPL matches. The Australian quick has been impressive with an average of 21.27 and a strike-rate of 15.6, and his numbers are way better in comparison to Bumrah in this phase.

Ad

Player Matches Average Strike Rate Jasprit Bumrah 36 37.90 26.73 Josh Hazlewood 36 21.27 15.6

Ad

#3 Economy rate and best figures

Jasprit Bumrah has maintained an overall economy rate of 7.32 from 138 matches, with best figures of 5/10. However, in his first 36 IPL matches, the pacer had an economy rate of 8.51 with best figures of 3/13 against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2016 season at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium.

In comparison, Josh Hazlewood has an economy rate of 8.13 in his 36 IPL games so far, with best figures of 4/25 coming during the 2022 season while playing for RCB against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

Ad

Player Matches Economy rate Best figures Jasprit Bumrah 36 8.51 3/13 Josh Hazlewood 36 8.15 4/25

Ad

#4 Performance in a winning cause

Jasprit Bumrah's team managed to win 19 out of the first 36 matches that he played in the IPL. In these wins, Bumrah picked up 22 wickets at an average of 25.90, a strike-rate of 20.45, and an economy rate of 7.6.

Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood's team won 19 out of the first 36 matches he played in. He has been highly effective in these victories, picking up 39 wickets at an average of 14.21, a strike-rate of 11.38, and an economy rate of 7.49.

Player Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Economy rate Jasprit Bumrah 19 22 25.90 20.45 7.6 Josh Hazlewood 19 39 14.21 11.38 7.49

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More