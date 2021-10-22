Jersey's gonna be interesting: Dinesh Karthik's hilarious reaction to reports of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone bidding for IPL team

With two new Indian Premier League (IPL) teams set to go up for auction, there are reports that Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be in the race to buy one of them.

Reacting to this, wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik came up with a hilarious tweet.

"The jerseys gonna be interesting for that team," Karthik tweeted.

For context, while Deepika Padukone has her own line of clothing and is known for being a trendsetter, her husband Ranveer has developed a reputation for pushing the boundaries of fashion, often wearing very flamboyant outfits.

There were several memes, as well, of course, following the reports.

If Ranveer and Deepika do end up buying a stake in an IPL team, they will be the latest entrants from Bollywood to do so. Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla are co-owners of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while Preity Zinta co-owns Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Shilpa Shetty used to own part of Rajasthan Royals, but she sold her shares.

Manchester United owners among parties interested in IPL franchise: reports

The IPL is set to become a 10-team tournament from the next season, and the introduction of two new teams has generated a lot of interest.

Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, the US-based Glazer family, who own Premier League team Manchester United, are rumoured to also be interested in buying a team.

According to one report, the Glazers and Ranveer-Deepika may team up to bid for a team.

Apart from the Glazers, the Adani Group, the RP-Sanjeev Goenka Groups, Naveen Jindal and Ronnie Screwvala are among the interested parties that have picked up the bidding papers.

The cities of Ahmedabad and Lucknow are reported to be favourites to be represented by the new franchises.

The bidding process for two new teams in the IPL is likely to take place on October 25, with the two highest bidders set to take the franchise rights.

