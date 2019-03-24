Jetking Infotrain Limited announced as Official IT Skills Training Partner of Delhi Capitals

New Delhi, 24 March 2019: India's foremost computer networking training institute, Jetking Infotrain Limited was today announced as the Official IT Skills Training Partner of the Delhi Capitals for the 12th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The JSW and GMR co-owned franchise made the announcement on Sunday which will see Jetking begin a one-year association with the Delhi Capitals. The agreement between the two organisations will see Jetking feature as an Official Partner on the Official Jersey and back of the helmets and caps of the Delhi-based franchise.

Founded in 1947 as an electronics manufacturing and training company, Jetking has evolved into a leading IT and IMS training institute which involves the use of innovative teaching and courses in the field of IT. The company has trained more than 7,00,000 students in India and abroad, which has helped in constantly driving growth in the IT sector across the globe. Jetking provides a variety of certification courses to individuals through innovative and virtual learning, and have more than 5000+ recruitment partners.

Mr. Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals, welcomed Jetking as the Official IT Skills Training Partner of the Delhi Capitals, "We are delighted to announce Jetking as the Official IT Skills Training Partner of our franchise Delhi Capitals. The computer networking institute has a major presence in the capital city, and we are looking forward to having a very successful association with them over the course of this IPL season. The tournament provides a huge opportunity for the country to celebrate cricket and I would like to thank everyone at Jetking for extending their support to Delhi Capitals' ambition of winning the coveted trophy."

Siddarth Bharwani, COO of Jetking Infotrain Ltd. said, "Through this association we would like to reinforce our stance on the importance of skills in any profession be it sports or IT. Supporting a young team also allows us to emphasize on consistency of career if you're chasing a long term goal. We feel Delhi capitals with their young squad will deliver results and prove their mettle as a strong team."

The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals begin their season against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, 24th March 2019 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai; and will be playing their first home match on Tuesday, 26th March 2019 as they take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

With the anticipation and excitement palpable, fans can book their tickets for all the stands, including the Corporate Boxes, Platinum Gallery and The Hill 'A' Super Hospitality, through the official website of the Delhi Capitals at https://www.delhicapitals.in/buy-tickets

