Jitesh Sharma vs MS Dhoni - comparing their stats after 55 IPL matches

Jitesh Sharma is likely to play the finisher's role for India in the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. The tournament begins on September 9 and will be played in the UAE. Jitesh had a brilliant IPL 2025 season and played a massive role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) triumph.

On the back of his stellar display, Jitesh Sharma made a comeback to the Indian team and will be in action during the upcoming multinational tournament. He has featured in nine T20Is so far, scoring 100 runs at a strike-rate of 147.05, having made his debut in 2023.

The 31-year-old began his IPL journey with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2022. He was with Punjab for three seasons before being picked by RCB ahead of the 2025 edition. He has played 55 IPL matches to date.

Talking about finishers in the shorter format, India had former skipper MS Dhoni, who was among the best in the business. The 44-year-old is still active in the IPL, plying his trade for CSK.

On that note, let us compare Jitesh Sharma's IPL stats with those of Dhoni at a similar stage.

Jitesh Sharma vs MS Dhoni - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 55 IPL matches?

In 55 IPL matches, Jitesh Sharma has scored 991 runs at an average of 25.41. His best season in terms of runs scored came in 2023, when he made 309 runs from 14 innings at an average of 23.76. However, in terms of impact, his best came last season with RCB when he scored 261 runs from 11 innings at an average of 37.28 with an unbeaten 85 off 33 balls in their last league stage match.

After 55 IPL clashes, MS Dhoni had notched up 1295 runs at an average of 39.24. Within this period, Dhoni's best with the bat came in the inaugural season in 2008, when he smashed 414 runs from 14 innings at an average of 41.40. His best knock in this period came against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2010 when he slammed an unbeaten 66 off 33 balls.

Player Matches Runs Average Jitesh Sharma 55 991 25.41 MS Dhoni 55 1295 39.24

Jitesh Sharma vs MS Dhoni - Who has a better strike rate after 55 IPL matches?

Having featured in 55 IPL games, Jitesh Sharma has a strike-rate of 157.05. His best came last season, where he batted at a strike-rate of 176.35. Jitesh has a strike-rate of 198.70 in five innings against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and a strike-rate of 195.08 in five innings against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Post 55 IPL games, MS Dhoni had a strike-rate of 136.32. In this period, he had a strike-rate of 163.30 against KKR in seven matches. The former CSK skipper had a strike-rate of 175 against PBKS in seven innings.

Player Matches Strike-rate Jitesh Sharma 55 157.05 MS Dhoni 55 136.32

Jitesh Sharma vs MS Dhoni - Who has more 50-plus scores after 55 IPL matches?

Jitesh Sharma has just one 50-plus score to his name after 55 IPL matches. It was an unbeaten half-century that he struck against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025. He slammed 85 not out of 33 balls at a strike-rate of 257.58 with eight boundaries and six maximums. It helped RCB finish in the top two and eventually win the title.

On the other hand, MS Dhoni had seven 50-plus scores after 55 IPL games. All seven were half-centuries, three of which came against PBKS. His maiden IPL fifty came against RCB in 2008, when he scored 65 runs off 30 balls. During this period, his best score of an unbeaten 66 came against KKR in 2010. His other fifties came against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers and Delhi Capitals.

Player Matches 50-plus scores Jitesh Sharma 55 1 MS Dhoni 55 7

Jitesh Sharma vs MS Dhoni - Who has a better record in winning causes after 55 IPL matches?

So far in his 55 IPL matches, Jitesh Sharma's teams have won 28 games. In 20 innings, he has scored 431 runs at an average of 28.73 and a strike-rate of 189.04. His lone half-century in the IPL has come in a winning cause. In the 27 matches that have resulted in defeats, he has scored 560 runs at an average of 23.33 and a strike-rate of 138.96.

Of his first 55 IPL games, MS Dhoni was a part of 33 games that CSK had won. He scored 872 runs at an average of 48.44 and a strike-rate of 149.83. All of his seven half-centuries in his period came in a winning cause.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Jitesh Sharma 28 431 28.73 189.04 85* - 1 MS Dhoni 33 872 48.44 149.83 66* - 7

