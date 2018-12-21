Junior Super Kings Inter-School T20 Championships launched

The dignitaries presenting the jerseys

Following the success of the Junior Super Kings Inter-School Championship 2017, the 2018 edition has been successfully launched at the VA Parthasarathy Hall in the TNCA Club at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The event had Chennai Super Kings and India batsman Ambati Rayudu as the Guest of Honour, Mr Abhinav Iyer, DGM, strategy and marketing, The Muthoot Group, Mr B Ramesh, President - Marketing, India Cements Ltd., Mr KS Kasi Viswanathan, CEO - Chennai Super Kings Ltd. and the returning Mohit Sharma, who is bought by Chennai Super Kings in the 2019 IPL auction and is returning to the franchise after three years.

The fifth edition of the tournament will get underway on December 24 and shall witness participation from as many as 64 schools across Tamil Nadu. This tournament provides a platform for the school kids to exhibit their cricketing skills and keep driving their dreams to reach the pinnacle in this sport.

The first phase of the tournament will be held in 12 districts which include Chennai, Kovai, Trichy, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin to identify the winner of the tournament.

Mr Kasi, the CEO of CSK, said that they have got invites from various state associations to conduct similar tournaments in their state and has also hinted at a possibility of the winner of the tournament taking on the winner of a similar tournament which is organised by Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Junior Super Kings 2018 trophy

Rayudu, who was the mentor of the Junior Super Kings that toured Yorkshire last year and won the tournaments in the United Kingdom, unveiled the trophy and all the dignitaries presented the jerseys that will be worn by the teams through the course of the tournament.

