"Kaisa hai shaane?" - Harbhajan Singh recalls his first meeting with Rohit Sharma 

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh recently shared details of his first encounter with Rohit Sharma during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Singh recalled how Sharma used to sit behind him on the team bus. The 42-year-old mentioned that he would often hear the current Indian skipper use Mumbai's local slang while conversing.

Singh stated:

"I've known Rohit Sharma for a long time now. He joined the team for the first time at the T20 World Cup in South Africa. He used to sit behind my seat on the team bus. I still remember him talking in Mumbaiya style, saying things like 'kaisa hai re tu?' and 'kaisa hai shaane?'. He is a very sweet guy."

Singh added that as soon as he saw Sharma bat, he was confident of the batter reaching greater heights in the future. He claimed that, apart from being a fantastic cricketer, the player is also a wonderful human being, stating:

"When I saw him, I knew that he was going to go a long way and that he would be one of the top batters in world cricket. We all know the kind of stature he has now as a batter and as a captain. He is a good batter but a ten times better person."

Notably, Sharma impressed many with his batting exploits at the T20 World Cup in 2007. He dazzled viewers with an unbeaten 50-run knock against South Africa. The right-handed batter also played a major role in India's emphatic five-run win over Pakistan in the final, remaining unbeaten at 30.

"There is no bigger captain than MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma" - Harbhajan Singh

Highlighting Rohit Sharma's tremendous record as captain of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Harbhajan Singh hailed the star batter as one of the biggest skippers along with MS Dhoni.

Singh lauded Sharma for his outstanding leadership of the Mumbai Indians (MI) team. The former cricketer pointed out how winning five championship trophies is a huge accomplishment.

Praising Sharma's captaincy abilities, Singh said:

"Rohit Sharma has been the most successful captain in the history of the IPL. There is no bigger captain than MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. He has won five trophies, which is a big achievement. Yes, he has always had a good team with him, but the manner in which he leads the team is unbelievable."

Sharma became India's all-format skipper after taking over the Test captaincy reins from Virat Kohli earlier this year. He will next be seen in action during the side's upcoming second match of the four-match home Test series against Australia on Friday, February 17.

