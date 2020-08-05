Create
Kane Richardson excited at playing with Virat Kohli, Dale Steyn in IPL 2020 

Kane Richardson and Virat Kohli will play for RCB in IPL 2020
Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 05 Aug 2020, 23:56 IST
News
Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson has expressed his excitement about playing in IPL 2020, saying that he is looking forward to playing with Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Dale Steyn.

In an interview with ANI, Kane Richardson said that he would love to learn the art of being a consistent fast bowler from Steyn while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The former Rajasthan Royals star also talked about playing alongside the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

I am really looking forward to seeing what makes Virat Kohli tick: Kane Richardson

Royal Challengers Bangalore have not been able to win a single IPL trophy despite having a star-studded squad every year. The Bangalore-based franchise have roped in big names from the international arena during IPL Auction 2020.

They gained the services of Aaron Finch, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Dale Steyn, Kane Richardson, and Chris Morris as overseas players. Richardson played for RCB in IPL 2016, where the right-arm pacer picked up seven wickets in four matches.

He will reunite with AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli at the RCB camp, and the 29-year-old was looking forward to that reunion.

"Huge. These guys (Virat, AB de Villiers) are the absolute legends of the game. Anything I can learn from them will be a bonus, that's for sure. I am really looking forward to playing with Virat, there are few more competitive players in the world. I am really looking forward to seeing what makes him tick," said the South Australia native. 

The former Pune Warriors India player then reflected on the golden opportunity of sharing the dressing room with Proteas great Dale Steyn.

"There are loads I can learn from Dale. He has been amongst the best at the highest level for so long. His control and ability to swing the ball without losing his pace is really impressive. I look forward to getting in his ear about how he performs so consistently over a long period, in all forms," said Richardson who has 18 IPL wickets to his name.
IPL 2020 will begin on 19th September in the UAE. Virat Kohli and Co. would be keen to end their title jinx by playing to their full potential this year.

Published 05 Aug 2020, 23:56 IST
IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Kane Richardson
