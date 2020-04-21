Kane Williamson labels 2018 season as his favourite IPL memory

Kane Williamson led SRH in IPL 2018

Former SunRisers Hyderabad captain, Kane Williamson picked SRH's journey till the final of IPL 2018 as his most memorable memory in the tournament.

Kane Williamson was nominated by his SRH teammate, David Warner to pick his favourite IPL moment and the New Zealander, through an Instagram post, turned the clock back to the IPL 2018 season.

"I've been fortunate to be involved with SRH for a few years and they've been incredibly fun. IPL is the biggest domestic tournament in the world and getting to know so many of the domestic players in India and coming together for 6-7 weeks are all fond memories," Kane Williamson said.

The franchise clinched its first title back in 2016 and in IPL 2018, SunRisers Hyderabad made it to the final under Kane Williamson's stewardship.

Kane Williamson won the Orange Cap at the end of IPL 2018

With Warner banned from the tournament due to his involvement in the ball-tampering incident at Cape Town, the stylish right-hander was handed over the captaincy duties for the season. Kane Williamson led from the front in that edition, scoring 735 runs from 17 matches. Subsequently, he finished the tournament as the highest run-getter.

Although Shane Watson's brilliant century helped CSK register a win in the final, Kane Williamson claims SRH's path to the summit clash was memorable.

"In 2018, we managed to make the final again. We had a great year, winning 9 out of the 14 matches. A large part of the success is because of the support staff we had. We managed to fight our way through close games. Warner wasn't there, pitches were variable and the team adapted really well. It was a special season to be a part of," Kane Williamson added.

The New Zealand skipper further nominated his SRH teammates Manish Pandey and pacer, Khaleel Ahmed to take up the challenge.