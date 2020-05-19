Keen to match Manish Pandey's fitness levels during IPL 2020: SRH starlet Priyam Garg

Priyam Garg is waiting to pick up some skills from Manish Pandey

Indian U-19 cricket team captain Priyam Garg expressed his desire of wanting to pick up some fitness tips from Manish Pandey when the duo turn out for the SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020.

The 19-year-old Meerut-born cricketer was roped in by SRH in the IPL 2020 player auctions held in December last year, and the youngster is waiting to rub shoulders with Pandey in the IPL.

"I have heard a lot about Manish Pandey's fitness levels and how he's very fit. I have heard that his intensity is very high during training sessions. I want to join his fielding sessions and try to match it (intensity). I want to see how he maintains his fitness and in turn, increase my fitness levels. I'm waiting to pick up some tips from him during the IPL," Garg said in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda.

Garg has been in some good form over the last couple of years, and was rightfully rewarded for his top performances when he was named the captain of the India U-19 team for the 2020 ICC U-19 World Cup in South Africa.

Priyam Garg waiting to play alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the IPL

The youngster led India all the way to the summit clash, where they unfortunately fell to a 3-wicket loss against Bangladesh U-19. However, despite the loss in the final, Garg reckoned that leading the side in the tournament was a great learning opportunity for him.

As for his short term goals, Garg is focussed on improving his fitness levels everyday. The youngster has idolized Sachin Tendulkar from a very young age, but apart from Tendulkar, one current Indian team cricketer who has had a big influence on the youngster's career is Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

And, given that Garg will partner Bhuvneshwar at SRH in the IPL, the youngster is keen to make the most of his opportunities with his senior statesman.

"We are from same district and right from when he was playing first-class cricket, he has helped me a lot. He would give me bats, gloves and he was always in touch. I would always talk to him. Recently when he was in NCA, our training camp was conducted in Bengaluru as well. We were in the same hotel and we would talk everyday. We have not played together for the state, but I am feeling good that I will get to play alongside him at SRH in the IPL," Garg added.

With the coronavirus pandemic bringing a screeching halt on live cricket across the world, the BCCI was also forced to delay the commencement of IPL 2020. However, Garg is keeping himself fit and match ready, for when the opportunity comes to make his IPL debut, the youngster is waiting to grab it with both hands.