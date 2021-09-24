IPL 2021: 4 milestones that could be reached in today's RCB vs CSK clash

Match 35 of IPL 2021 will be one of the most riveting contests in the entire league. The Southern Derby will see long-time rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tonight.

While CSK will be looking to reclaim their spot at the top of the table, RCB want to open their account in the second leg of the IPL.

Both teams are on a roll in IPL 2021. While CSK have won six out of their eight matches, RCB have won five in eight. But we didn't get the thriller we expected when the two teams met earlier in the season. CSK's Ravindra Jadeja single-handedly won the game for his side with his all-round display.

While we can be hopeful of an entertaining game tonight, let's take a look at some exciting landmarks that players from both teams can reach.

#1 Virat Kohli needs 66 more to score 10,000 T20 runs

King Kohli waiting in the dugout

Virat Kohli has led the RCB for eight seasons now, giving nothing but his best all these years. Although he is yet to win an IPL title, the RCB skipper has several records to his name.

Another milestone within his sights is that he is just 66 runs away from reaching the 10,000-run mark in T20s. Crossing the major landmark would make him the first Indian and the fifth overall player to do so.

Not only that, the Indian skipper is just 105 runs short of scoring 1,000 runs against the Chennai Super Kings. This would also make him the first cricketer to achieve the feat.

#2 AB de Villiers is five hits away from smashing 250 IPL sixes

AB de Villiers smacking one out of the park

AB de Villiers has been one of the greatest assets for the Challengers since he joined the franchise in 2011. His unconventional yet effective batting style is cherished by fans all over the world.

He has 245 sixes to his name in the IPL so far. If the South African manages to clear the ropes five times tonight, he will become only the second player after Chris Gayle to hit 250 IPL sixes.

#3 Suresh Raina is just 5 shy of scoring 5,500 IPL runs

Raina ready to roll

Suresh Raina is one of CSK's most-loved players, having represented the franchise since the inaugural IPL season in 2008. He, however, played for the Gujrat Lions when CSK were banned between 2016 and 2017.

During his absence in the last edition, CSK suffered their worst campaign in IPL history. Raina has played 201 IPL matches so far, scoring 5,495 runs at an average of almost 33.

The 34-year-old is just five runs away from completing 5,500 IPL runs and will become the third player ever to reach the milestone.

#4 Ambati Rayudu is five maximums short of hitting 200 T20 sixes

Rayudu winning the Super Striker award

Ambati Rayudu has been an asset to whichever team he has played for in the IPL. The 30-year-old, who has an impressive T20 record, could have 200 sixes under his belt in the shortest format if he manages to smack five maximums tonight.

Rayudu suffered an elbow injury in CSK's previous game against the Mumbai Indians (MI), but skipper MS Dhoni said the 36-year-old was doing fine in the post-match presentation. We hope he's fit today and gets a chance to achieve that feat against RCB.

Edited by Samya Majumdar