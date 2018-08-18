Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
As majestic as King Kohli: 10 similes that Virat personifies

Kushagra Agarwal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
218   //    18 Aug 2018, 09:13 IST

According to many scientific surveys, the 30s are that phase in a person's life when he or she enjoys the most career and financial success. Well, what if you are the captain of a national cricket team which has a billion supporters, or you are a man with innumerable world records in your name and as many to follow, or you are the heartthrob of the nation and not just enjoy a huge female fan following but also are a style icon for the males, or you have an unparalleled brand value with an annual income of ₹160 crores?

And what if all these traits are characterized by a single human being and that too by someone who is yet to turn 30! If the surveys hold even a little truth, then the coming years are only further going to establish the legend called Virat Kohli that continues to grow.

Kohli's performances with the bat leave us with awe and wonder. He may carve out a beautiful cover drive or pull off an improbable chase, and yet he leaves us yearning for more. It seems like yesterday when we first saw him treading on to the cricket field dawning the national colors, even though a decade has gone by.

In the last ten years, Virat has established himself as the mainstay of the Indian batting order and as the undoubted leader of the team. His batting and captaincy have often been showered with adjectives that could define his class but each time he sort of leaves English language wanting.

However, there is a part of the beautiful English language that befits the grandeur of King Kohli and as he completes a decade of ruling the cricket world, we have a look at 10 similes that he justly personifies.


Kushagra Agarwal
ANALYST
King Kohli - A budding legend 
