Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2019 Schedule: Full time table with venue, match timings

KXIP opener Chris Gayle

A revitalized Kings XI Punjab side are gearing up for a gruelling 12th edition of the Indian Premier League, in pursuit of their maiden trophy. The team from North have had a large pool of match-winners over the years, but have underachieved significantly.

Prior to last season, KXIP proved to be big spenders in the IPL Auction, buying young Indian talent in KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair, along with game-changers such as Andrew Tye and Chris Gayle. However, after having won five out of their first six, the team faltered and faded, registering just a solitary victory in its last eight fixtures.

Now with the IPL set to begin in four days, the BCCI announced the league stage fixtures of all sides, with each of them scheduled to play seven home and away games. The knockout round's details are yet to be decided, but all fixtures are surely going to be played on Indian soil.

The Kings play their first game of the season against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on March 25. They end the month of March with games against KKR (27 March) and Mumbai Indians. (30 March)

Ravichandran Ashwin and co. play hosts to Delhi Capitals on the 1st of April, after which they will break for five days. However, in the space of five days post that, they will take on CSK, SRH and MI.

Home games against Royal Challengers Bangalore and RR follow up. But after that, KXIP will be on their travels, as they go toe-to-toe with Delhi Capitals, RCB and SRH - all away from the Lions' den. On 3rd and 5th May, they will face-off against KKR and CSK respectively.

The team, as it has been enduring over the last decade, underwent another transition prior to this season. In the process of refurbishing the side, the team management decided to retain only 10 players, and as many as 13 were purchased by the outfit in the latest auction.

Squad: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, David Miller, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Moises Henriques, Nicholas Pooran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sam Curran, Mohammad Shami, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh and Murugan Ashwin

Here is KXIP's complete IPL schedule

KXIP's full schedule

