KKR CEO Venky Mysore explains how the scout system works at the franchise 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) CEO Venky Mysore shared the details of the scouting system at his franchise, stating that the decision to invest funds in a youngster is not a single man's decision but a collective effort of the entire scouting team.

In a live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook Page, KKR CEO Venky Mysore disclosed how the franchise had unearthed talents in the last 12 years. He spoke about Shubman Gill, Prasidh Krishna, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Shivam Mavi, and revealed how the franchise finalized the decision to sign these players.

'We have a scouting system in place wherever cricket happens in the world': KKR CEO Venky Mysore

Sunil Narine is a player who became a star at KKR

Over the years, KKR has provided the platform to multiple upcoming talents to showcase their talent. Shubman Gill, the U-19 World Cup-winning Indian batsman, has played 24 IPL innings for KKR, amassing almost 500 runs at an average of 33.27.

When asked about how KKR kept an eye on the upcoming talents, Venky Mysore replied:

"We have put a scouting system in place, not only in India, but wherever cricket happens all around the world, we have got a scouting system in place. There is not a single player with any type of talent that might fit into KKR that misses our radar. So, they're all there.

"We work through this whole thing, we use the academy as a platform not only to work with our existing players but to bring in talent that we have already unearthed," he continued.

The KKR CEO stated that Abhishek Nayar, Omkar Salvi, and Srikanth played a crucial role in the entire process. Lastly, he spoke about how KKR planned to sign Varun Chakravarthy in the auction last year, but KXIP outbid them. The Mohali-based franchise released him this year and KKR managed to gain his services for IPL 2020.