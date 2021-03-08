KKR Match Schedule 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Full Schedule & Time Table for IPL 2021

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the complete list of fixtures for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) yesterday. The tournament will take place in India in the April-May window, with none of the 8 teams playing at their home venue.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be seen in action on the third matchday (11 April) of IPL 2021 as they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Eoin Morgan's side then face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians.

KKR have three afternoon games in IPL 2021, against the Delhi Capitals, the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. They wrap up the round-robin phase of IPL 2021 with an encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on 21 May. KKR will play five games in Bangalore, four in Ahmedabad, three in Chennai and two in Mumbai.

KKR were among the more reserved teams in the IPL 2021 auction. They snapped up returning Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on a cut-price deal apart from Aussie Ben Cutting, and spent the rest of their purse on the right Indian talents.

KKR's squad for IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi

Here is the Kolkata Knight Riders' full schedule for IPL 2021.

Kolkata Knight Riders full schedule for IPL 2021

Shubman Gill is the rock around which the KKR top order revolves

Match 3: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, 11 April - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Advertisement

Match 5: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, 13 April - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 10: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 3:30 PM IST, 18 April - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 15: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, 21 April - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 18: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, 24 April - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 21: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, 26 April - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 25: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, 29 April - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 30: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, 3 May - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 35: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, 8 May - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 39: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, 10 May - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Match 41: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, 12 May - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Match 45: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, 15 May - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Match 49: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, 18 May - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Match 52: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3:30 PM IST, 21 May - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore