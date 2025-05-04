KKR Predicted Playing 11 vs RR for Match 53 of IPL 2025 ft. Andre Russell & Venkatesh Iyer

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 53 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, May 4. The afternoon fixture will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The defending champions are on the back of a win over the Delhi Capitals and will look to use that momentum as they fight for a place in the playoffs. KKR have made a host of changes throughout IPL 2025 despite being a team that prefers a settled combination, and their emphasis on horses for courses could lead to a couple more on Sunday.

KKR's squad for IPL 2025: Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mayank Markande, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya.

On that note, here is KKR's predicted playing XI, along with a couple of impact player options, for Match 53 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) and Sunil Narine

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a streaky cameo in the last game and should retain his place in the side despite his indifferent form. He will open the batting alongside Sunil Narine, who has picked up a couple of Player of the Match awards this year.

Middle Order: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell

Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Royals - Men's 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League - Source: Getty

Ajinkya Rahane sustained a split webbing in the previous game but should feature in this one with KKR season's on the line. Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell have been integral parts of the franchise's side in IPL 2025 and will have central roles to play once again.

Rovman Powell featured in the previous game, but with RR having a host of left-handers and turn expected under the sun, Moeen Ali should replace him.

Lower Order: Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

India v Bangladesh - 2nd T20 - Source: Getty

Spencer Johnson and Anrich Nortje haven't impressed the team management enough to warrant an overseas slot being used on them, so Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana should man the pace attack. Varun Chakaravarthy has been in decent form and will lead the spin unit.

Impact Player Options - Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

Ramandeep Singh could be used as an impact player if KKR need some additional firepower in the chase. Luvnith Sisodia, who has reportedly impressed the management in the nets and practice matches, is another option.

Anukul Roy bowled an impressive spell against the Capitals, but with the Royals having only two right-handers in their top seven, his services might not be required.

