KKR's next match in IPL 2022: Venue, date, time and opposition details

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s IPL 2022 campaign got off to a cracking start on Thursday as they defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets at Mumbai's Wankhade Stadium.

It was an almost complete team performance from the two-time champions. Umesh Yadav led the charge with two wickets on his comeback for the franchise and was well-supported by Varun Chakravarthy (1-23) and Andre Russell (1-38) as CSK were restricted to just 131-5 on a batting-friendly pitch.

Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with a brilliant 34-ball 44 on his debut in Purple and Gold, with new skipper Shreyas Iyer finishing things off with an unbeaten 20 (19).

KKR will now lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday, March 30 at Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Academy. The match will commence at 7:30 pm IST. RCB will play their campaign opener against Punjab Kings at the same venue on Sunday and will be slightly more accustomed to it than Kolkata.

Led by Faf du Plessis, RCB are sporting a fresh look this season. They are without AB de Villiers in the batting department, but Virat Kohli continues to remain a pillar along with the likes of Dinesh Karthik and young Anuj Rawat. Their bowling unit bowling looks stronger with the addition of Josh Hazlewood and a clearer role for Wanindu Hasaranga.

However, Hazlewood will not play the first two matches as he's on international duty on Australia's tour of Pakistan. Similarly, their top-scorer last year and someone who troubled KKR a lot in IPL 2021, Glenn Maxwell, will also be unavailable for the fixtures against PBKS and KKR due to personal reasons.

The two teams have played against each other 29 times so far, with the Kolkata-based franchise leading the head-to-head stats at 16-13.

Full squads of KKR and RCB

KKR full squad: Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, B Indrajith, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan.

RCB full squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey.

Edited by Samya Majumdar