KKR v CSK, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have lost their previous two matches, while third-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are on a two-game winning run. Both the streaks, however, stand a chance of being halted when the two sides meet in Match 15 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 21).

To start off, a change in venue brought about a change in fortunes for KKR as Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl first on a surface deemed to produce a lot of runs. They have made two changes from their 38-run loss to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last Sunday.

West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine is playing his first game of the season, replacing Shakib Al Hasan in the line-up. KKR have also added a pacer in Kamlesh Nagarkoti in place of off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

The sixth-placed franchise has gone in with a four-pronged bowling attack comprising three pacers and one spinner in Varun Chakravarthy. Their four overseas players include Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins.

CSK, on the other hand, have made one change after going unchanged in the previous two games. All-rounder Dwayne Bravo makes way for South African quick Lungi Ngidi. In addition to a plethora of all-rounders, MS Dhoni can now avail the services of three specialized seamers. CSK’s four overseas picks are Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran and Lungi Ngidi.

KKR v CSK – Today Match Playing 11

KKR playing 11: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

KKR squad: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora

CSK playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

CSK squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

KKR v CSK – Today IPL Match Umpire

On-field umpires: Anil Dandekar, Paul Reiffel

3rd umpire: Anil Chaudhary

Match referee: Shakti Singh