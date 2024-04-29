KKR vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 47 of IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, April 29. KKR are second in the points table, with 10 points from eight matches. DC are fifth, having notched up 10 points from as many games.

In their previous IPL 2024 match, Kolkata went down to Punjab Kings by eight wickets at Eden Gardens. Batting first, the Knight Riders posted 261-6 as Phil Salt hammered 75 off 37, while Sunil Narine smashed 71 off 32. Punjab, though, cruised to victory in the record chase as Jonny Bairstow scored 108* off 48, while Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh hammered blazing fifties.

Delhi Capitals have won two matches in a row. In their last game, they got the better of Mumbai Indians by 10 runs. Jake Fraser-McGurk top-scored for DC with 84 off 27 as the team put up 257-4 before Mumbai were restricted to 247-9.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals have met 33 times in the IPL, with KKR winning 17 matches and DC 15.

One game between the two sides produced no result. When the two teams met in Visakhapatnam in the first half of IPL 2024, Kolkata hammered Delhi by 106 runs in a one-sided contest.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 33

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 17

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 15

Matches with No Result - 1

KKR vs DC head-to-head record in Kolkata

Kolkata and Delhi have clashed eight times in the IPL at the iconic Eden Gardens. The hosts have won six of those matches, while Delhi have emerged victorious twice. When they last clashed at the venue, Delhi registered a seven-wicket triumph.

Matches Played - 8

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 6

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals matches

Delhi Capitals have won three of the last five matches played against Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR beat DC by three wickets in Sharjah in 2021. Delhi won the next three matches before Kolkata registered a thumping win earlier this month.

Here's a summary of the last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals games:

KKR (272/7) beat DC (166) by 106 runs, April 3, 2024

DC (128/6) beat KKR (127) by 4 wickets, April 20, 2023

DC (150/6) beat KKR (149/6) by 4 wickets, April 28, 2022

DC (215/5) beat KKR (171) by 44 runs, April 10, 2022

KKR (136/7) beat DC (135/5) by 3 wickets, October 13, 2021

