KKR vs GT, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, April 29. This will be the first match of the weekend doubleheader. The last time the two teams met, Rinku Singh’s heroics stunned Gujarat.

Kolkata are currently seventh in the points table with three wins and five losses from eight games. They ended a disappointing four-match losing streak with a 21-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last outing. Jason Roy (56 off 29) and Nitish Rana (48 off 21) starred with the bat as Kolkata posted 200/5. Varun Chakaravarthy then claimed 3/27 as RCB were held to 179/8.

Gujarat are third in the points table with five wins and two losses. After pulling off an unexpected win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), they hammered the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 55 runs in their last game. An excellent batting effort lifted them to 207/6. The bowlers then completed the clinical effort as Mumbai were held to 152/9.

Today's KKR vs GT toss result

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Hardik Pandya said:

“Just because of the weather, it was bright and we thought we should bat, but it has changed now.”

IndianPremierLeague @IPL Toss Update



win the toss and elect to field first against



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-39



#TATAIPL | #KKRvGT Toss Update @gujarat_titans win the toss and elect to field first against @KKRiders Follow the match 🚨 Toss Update 🚨@gujarat_titans win the toss and elect to field first against @KKRiders. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-39 #TATAIPL | #KKRvGT https://t.co/ULGknB2aFd

GT are going in with the same playing XI. KKR have a couple of forced changes. Jason Roy has a back issue; he's been replaced by Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Harshit Rana comes in for Umesh Yadav, who tweaked his hamstring in the last game.

KKR vs GT - Today's match playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Kolkata subs: Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.

Gujarat subs: Shubman Gill, KS Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav.

Today's KKR vs GT pitch report

According to Daren Ganga and Matthew Hayden, the surface looks superb. There is a bit of rough and a bit of breeze blowing across, but it's a good batting surface once again.

Today's KKR vs GT match players list

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai.

Gujarat Titans squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal.

KKR vs GT - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Nikhil Patwardhan

TV umpire: Sadashiv Iyer

Match Referee: Satyajit Satbhai

Poll : 0 votes