KKR vs GT, IPL 2025: Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch history and T20 records

IPL 2025 will return to the iconic Eden Gardens for a match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 21. This will be the first home game for KKR after their match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) played on April 8.
LSG defeated KKR in a high-scoring game that day at the Eden Gardens. GT will be keen to ensure KKR's losing run continues on home turf when the two teams lock horns on April 21.
Before Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane walk out for the toss, here's a quick look at the pitch history of the Eden Gardens.
Eden Gardens, Kolkata IPL records
Teams batting second have won 56 out of the 96 IPL matches hosted by Kolkata, but the previous two matches at this venue have ended in the favor of the teams batting first.
Here are some vital numbers to know from the previous IPL matches played in Kolkata:
IPL matches played: 96
Won by teams batting first: 40
Won by teams batting second: 56
Highest individual score: 112* - Rajat Patidar (RCB) vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2022
Best bowling figures: 5/19 - Sunil Narine (KKR) vs Punjab Kings, 2012
Highest team total: 262/2 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024
Lowest team total: 49 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017
Highest successful run-chase: 262/2 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024
Average first innings score: 166.
Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch report
The pitch in Kolkata has been batter-friendly of late. Although the average first-innings score is 166, the teams batting first have regularly touched the 180-run mark in the recent games.
In the last match, Kolkata Knight Riders almost chased down a 239-run target against Lucknow Super Giants. It shows how brilliant the surface is for batting.
Eden Gardens, Kolkata last IPL match
Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs in the last IPL game hosted by this iconic stadium. Eighties from Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran inspired LSG to 238/3 in 20 overs.
Chasing 239, KKR ended with 234/7 in 20 overs. Fast bowlers Akash Deep and Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets each for the visitors.
Here is the match summary:
Brief scores: LSG 238/3 (Nicholas Pooran 87*, Harshit Rana 2/51) beat KKR 234/7 (Ajinkya Rahane 61, Shardul Thakur 2/52) by 4 runs.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS