KKR vs LSG head-to-head stats for Match 66, IPL 2022

After recording wins in their previous two IPL 2022 matches, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be keen to continue their winning momentum and keep their playoff hopes alive. KKR need to win against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last league game on Wednesday, May 18, to stay alive in the tournament.

The Lucknow Super Giants, too, need a victory to reserve their place in the next round. While a defeat will not end LSG's campaign, it will dent their chances of a top-four finish.

Ahead of KKR's do-or-die game in IPL 2022, here's a look at their head-to-head stats against LSG.

IPL 2022: KKR vs LSG head-to-head record

The Lucknow Super Giants lead the head-to-head record against the Kolkata Knight Riders 1-0. In the only previous match between the two teams, LSG registered a big win by 75 runs.

Last 5 LSG vs KKR match results

As mentioned earlier, Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious in their only game against the Kolkata Knight Riders so far. Here's a summary of that match:

LSG (176/7) beat KKR (101) by 75 runs, May 7

Last 5 match results of LSG at DY Patil Stadium

The Lucknow Super Giants have a 2-1 win-loss record at this venue. They lost their last game on this ground against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here's a summary of their three games at this stadium:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (181/6) beat Lucknow Super Giants (163/8) by 18 runs, Apr 19 Lucknow Super Giants (155/4) defeated Delhi Capitals (149/3) by six wickets, Apr 7 Lucknow Super Giants (169/7) defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (157/9) by 12 runs, Apr 4

Last 5 match results of KKR at DY Patil Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders have won one of their three matches at the DY Patil Stadium in IPL 2022. Here's a summary of those three games:

Kolkata Knight Riders (165/9) beat Mumbai Indians (113) by 52 runs, May 9 Gujarat Titans (156/9) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (148/8) by eight runs, Apr 23 Royal Challengers Bangalore (132/7) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (128) by three wickets, Mar 30

