KKR vs LSG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 28 of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 14. This will be the first match of the double-header.

Kolkata are in second position in the points table, with three wins and one defeat. They began IPL 2024 with three consecutive wins before going down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets in their previous match at Chepauk. Batting first, KKR were held to 137-9, a total Chennai chased down in 17.4 overs.

Lucknow are fourth in the points table, with three wins and two losses. In their previous match, they went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets. Batting first, LSG put up 167-7 as Ayush Badoni top-scored with 55* off 35. DC chased the target with ease in 18.1 overs.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants have met thrice in the IPL, with LSG winning all three games. In the last meeting between the two sides, Lucknow registered a one-run win over Kolkata.

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 0

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

KKR vs LSG head-to-head record in Kolkata

KKR and LSG have met once at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with Lucknow sneaking home to a one-run win. Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants posted 176-8 as Nicholas Pooran hammered 58 off 30. In the chase, Rinku Singh slammed 67* off 35, but Kolkata Knight Riders finished on 175-7.

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 0

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants matches

As mentioned earlier, KKR and LSG have met three times in the IPL so far. Lucknow Super Giants hammered Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs in Pune in the IPL 2022 edition. When the teams met for the second time in the same season, LSG registered a two-run win at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Expand Tweet

Here's a summary of the three Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants games:

LSG (176/8) beat KKR (175/7) by 1 run, May 20, 2023 LSG (210/0) beat KKR (208/8) by 2 runs, May 18, 2022 LSG (176/7) beat KKR (101) by 75 runs, May 7, 2022