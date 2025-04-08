KKR vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 21

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) held their nerve in a high-scoring encounter to eke out a four-run win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 8. With the win, LSG have won two matches on the trot and have six points from five matches.

Batting first, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram got the visiting side off to a blistering start, adding 99 runs for the first wicket in 10.2 overs. Despite Markram getting out for 47, the onslaught didn't stop, as in-form Nicholas Pooran continued his run-scoring spree.

Marsh smashed 81 off 48, while Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten 87 off 36 deliveries powered LSG to 238/2 in 20 overs.

In reply, KKR got off to an excellent start, thanks to Sunil Narine and Ajinkya Rahane's assault in the powerplay. At the halfway stage, it looked like Kolkata would sail home easily, but LSG bowlers made a stunning comeback with wickets at regular intervals to win the last-over thriller.

There were plenty of moments that caught the attention of fans during the match at Eden Gardens. On that note, let's take a look at three moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 21 of IPL 2025 between KKR and LSG.

#1 Nicholas Pooran's 21-ball 50

The LSG wicketkeeper-batter continued his devastating batting form against the KKR, smashing an unbeaten 87 off just 36 deliveries at a strike rate of 241.67. The southpaw smashed seven boundaries and eight towering sixes during his enterprising knock that powered the team to 238.

In the process, Nicholas Pooran registered the joint second-fastest fifty in IPL 2025 alongside Travis Head, reaching the landmark in just 21 deliveries. The southpaw smacked a maximum over the deep midwicket fielder to reach his half-century.

Incidentally, Pooran also holds the record for the fastest fifty this season, achieving the feat in just 18 deliveries against the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

#2 Quinton de Kock dismissed in a similar fashion to Ryan Rickelton

Akash Deep bounced back to dismiss Quinton de Kock in the third over of the innings after getting hit for a six of the first delivery. The ball pitched on the leg side and beat the KKR opener's bat and trapped him in front of the wicket.

The umpire turned it down, but Rishabh Pant went for the DRS at the last second. Replays showed three reds, and the umpire had to overturn his decision.

The dismissal is quite similar to that of Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Josh Hazlewood bowled a full-length delivery on the leg side that skidded on after pitching and hit the South African on his pads, which was adjudged out by the umpire.

#3 LSG's Digvesh Rathi comes up with revised celebration after fines

LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi brought out a new celebration after receiving sanctions in the last two matches of IPL 2025. The leg spinner dismissed KKR opener Sunil Narine in the first over of the spell, who holed out to Aiden Markram.

Soon after taking the wicket, Digvesh unveiled his new celebration as he made a gesture of writing on the ground. The new celebration instantly generated a lot of buzz among fans.

Watch the clip here:

