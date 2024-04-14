KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch history and T20 records

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Eden Gardens today in IPL 2024. It is the second home game of the season for Kolkata, who beat the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at this iconic venue a few weeks ago.

The Lucknow Super Giants will don a Mohun Bagan-inspired jersey for this game at the Eden Gardens. A high-scoring match could be on the cards tonight because the pitch helps the batters.

Before the KKR vs LSG match starts, here's a glance at the IPL records and pitch history of the venue in Kolkata.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata IPL records

Kolkata has hosted 87 IPL games so far, with teams batting second winning 51 times. The captain winning the toss may prefer bowling first. The Lucknow Super Giants beat the Kolkata Knight Riders in a close encounter last year on this ground.

Here's a look at some important stats and numbers fans should know from previous matches at Eden Gardens:

Matches played: 87

Matches won by teams batting first: 36

Matches won by teams batting second: 51

Highest individual score: 112* - Rajat Patidar (RCB) vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2022

Best bowling figures: 5/19 - Sunil Narine (KKR) vs Punjab Kings, 2012

Highest team total: 235/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2023

Lowest team total: 49 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017

Highest successful run-chase: 188/6 - Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017

Average first innings score: 161

Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch report

Kolkata has produced several high-scoring clashes in previous seasons. A batting paradise could be on offer for today's match as well. It is a day game, so the spinners might come into the play.

Before the match starts, the pitch report will be live on Star Sports and JioCinema. Two experts will preview the wicket and give their opinions on how the surface will likely play. Fans should watch that segment for exact details about the pitch.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata last IPL match

The Kolkata Knight Riders beat the SunRisers Hyderabad by four runs in the last encounter at this venue. Fifties from Phil Salt and Andre Russell guided KKR to 208/7 in 20 overs. Chasing 209, SRH were down to 111/4 when Heinrich Klaasen came in and whacked a 29-ball 63.

In the end, Harshit Rana kept his nerve and defended 12 off the last six balls to guide KKR home. Here's a summary of that game:

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 208/7 (Andre Russell 64*, T Natarajan 3/32) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 204/7 (Heinrich Klaasen 63, Harshit Rana 3/33) by 4 runs.