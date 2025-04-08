KKR vs LSG, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Kolkata Knigh Riders (KKR) will host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for an afternoon match in IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 8. It is the first weekday afternoon fixture of the season, with the Eden Gardens hosting the game.
This match was originally scheduled for April 6. However, BCCI postponed it to April 8 due to off-field reasons. This break would have allowed KKR and LSG players to recover well ahead of the afternoon clash.
Before the match between the Knight Riders and the Super Giants begins, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live-streaming details for this IPL 2025 game.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match details
Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 21, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Tuesday, April 8, 3.30 pm IST.
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants pitch report
The pitch at Eden Gardens has favored the batters more than the bowlers. SunRisers Hyderabad got all out for 120 in the last match at this venue, but it was because of their ultra aggressive approach.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants weather forecast
Scattered thunderstorms are predicted in Kolkata during the match hours on Tuesday. The temperature is predicted to stay in the range of 32 degrees Celsius. Rain might play spoilsport.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants probable XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders
Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora (Impact Player).
Lucknow Super Giants
Mitchell Marsh (Impact Player), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh and Ravi Bishnoi.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
Live streaming: JioHotstar.
TV: Star Sports network.
