KKR vs MI Prediction: Who will win today’s IPL 2021 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the fifth match of IPL 2021 on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians continued their unwanted trend of starting slowly, losing their ninth season opener in a row on Friday. The five-time champions came up short against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who won the contest by two wickets.

The two-time defending champions didn’t do much wrong, but couldn’t take control of the crucial moments as they once again started their IPL campaign with a loss.

But there were positives to take from the defeat, with Marco Jansen impressing on his IPL debut. Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah also fared well.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are flying high after their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR's top-order played brilliantly, with Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi registering half-centuries. Eoin Morgan then used his bowlers smartly, ensuring KKR beat SRH by 10 runs.

Mumbai Indians have the upper hand when it comes to their head-to-head record against the Knight Riders. They have won 21 out of the 27 games played against KKR, who have beaten MI just once in the last four years.

IPL 2021: KKR vs MI Match Prediction

Mumbai Indians are too good a team to lose two games in a row. They will be eager to show on Tuesday why they are one of the best T20 franchises in the world.

Quinton de Kock is available for selection after completing his mandatory quarantine period. The South African could replace Chris Lynn in the playing XI. Rohit Sharma has scored 939 IPL runs against KKR, the most by a batsman against any opposition in the IPL. Expect fireworks at Chepauk if Rohit can get going at the top.

Suryakumar Yadav looked in sublime touch on the opening day and will look to continue from where he left off against the RCB. Zaheer Khan, Director of Cricket Operations Mumbai Indians, said ahead of Tuesday's game that Hardik Pandya will bowl this season. It will be interesting to see if the all-rounder gets a chance to roll over his arms against KKR.

KKR are unlikely to make changes to their side that beat SRH on Sunday. Skipper Eoin Morgan will hope the top-order provides his team with a good start yet again. KKR have a good squad and they are slated to do well in Chennai.

Although Prasidh Krishna impressed in KKR's IPL 2021 opener, the franchise will be wary of Andre Russell’s death bowling credentials. Russell will come up against the deadly duo of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya, and how the match-up fares will go a long way in deciding the outcome of the game.

Harbhajan Singh is set to open the bowling for KKR again. The off-spinner, who has dismissed Quinton de Kock twice in the IPL, is likely to be unleashed from the start by Eoin Morgan.

Although KKR are the team in form, MI are the kings of IPL. Expect Rohit Sharma and co. to bounce back and get their IPL 2021 campaign back on track on Tuesday.

Prediction: MI to win