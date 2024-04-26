KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 42 of IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, April 26. KKR are second in the points table, with 10 points from seven matches, while PBKS are ninth, having won only two of their eight games.

Kolkata beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by one run in their previous IPL 2024 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In a high-scoring clash, KKR batted first and posted 222-6 as Phil Salt smacked 48 off only 14. In their chase, RCB were all out for 221 off the last ball of the match.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings' poor run in the tournament continued, as they went down to Gujarat Titans by three wickets in their previous match in Mullanpur. Batting first, PBKS struggled and were bowled out for a disappointing 142. Punjab bowlers put up a fight, but Gujarat sneaked home in the last over.

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024 - Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match can be followed on Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the KKR vs PBKS clash will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live coverage of the game will start at 6:30 pm IST, while the match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will be held at 7:00 pm IST.

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024 - Live streaming in India

Live streaming of the Kolkata vs Punjab IPL 2024 match will be available on the JioCinema app and website. Live streaming of all IPL 2024 games can be watched for free on the app as well as on the website.

JioCinema's IPL 2024 coverage offers live commentary in 12 languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Bhojpuri and Haryanvi.

Cricket fans can also explore multiple camera angle options like Hero Cam, stump cam, batter cam and bird's eye view.

