LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) took on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last night in IPL 2023. Playing at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, the home side cruised to a five-wicket win against the Orange Army, riding on Krunal Pandya's all-round brilliance.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's new captain Aiden Markram won his first toss in the IPL and decided to bat first. The decision did not work in his team's favor as the visitors failed to build big partnerships on the challenging wicket in Lucknow. Rahul Tripathi top-scored with a 41-ball 34 as SRH finished with 121/8 in 20 overs.

In reply, Lucknow Super Giants got off to a decent start, with Kyle Mayers and KL Rahul adding 35 runs for the first wicket in 4.3 overs. Mayers lost his wicket, but Rahul scored a thirty. Even Krunal Pandya chipped in with a thirty as LSG completed the win in 16 overs.

The Lucknow fans would be delighted with their team's performance in yesterday's IPL 2023 match. On that note, here's a list of the three records that were broken during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match last night.

#1 Lucknow Super Giants broke their own record during yesterday's IPL 2023 match

Lucknow Super Giants won the match with 24 balls to spare (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Lucknow Super Giants recorded their fastest run-chase in IPL history last night against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Playing at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, LSG chased down the 122-run target in 16 overs.

LSG won the game with four overs to spare, setting a new record for the highest number of balls remaining in any of their successful run-chases. Previously, their record of the fastest run-chase was in 19.3 overs against Chennai Super Kings in 2022. They won that game by six wickets with three balls to spare.

#2 Sunrisers Hyderabad broke Gujarat Titans' record during yesterday's IPL 2023 match

It was a forgettable night for Aiden Markram and Co. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Sunrisers Hyderabad set a new record for the lowest first-innings score in IPL matches against the Lucknow Super Giants. SRH batted 20 overs and scored only 121 runs. None of their batters could score a half-century in Lucknow.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans previously held the record for the lowest first-innings score against LSG. GT scored 144/4 in 20 overs during a league-stage match against LSG last year in Pune.

#3 Krunal Pandya achieved a unique feat in IPL 2023

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



Rohit vs MI (2009)

Jadeja vs DEC (2012)

Mishra vs PWI (2013)

Jadeja vs KKR (2013)

Axar vs RCB (2017)

Jadeja vs RCB (2021)

Hardik vs RR (2022)

Krunal vs SRH (Today)



#IPL2023 30 runs with bat + 3 wickets with less than 5 Eco.rate in an IPL match (Indians)Rohit vs MI (2009)Jadeja vs DEC (2012)Mishra vs PWI (2013)Jadeja vs KKR (2013)Axar vs RCB (2017)Jadeja vs RCB (2021)Hardik vs RR (2022)Krunal vs SRH (Today) 30 runs with bat + 3 wickets with less than 5 Eco.rate in an IPL match (Indians)Rohit vs MI (2009)Jadeja vs DEC (2012)Mishra vs PWI (2013)Jadeja vs KKR (2013)Axar vs RCB (2017)Jadeja vs RCB (2021)Hardik vs RR (2022)Krunal vs SRH (Today)#IPL2023

Krunal Pandya won the Player of the Match award for his all-round brilliance. The Lucknow Super Giants star produced the best all-round performance by an LSG player in the IPL, scoring 34 runs off 23 balls and picking up three wickets.

Pandya conceded only 18 runs in his four overs, maintaining an economy rate of less than five runs per over. Thus, he became the first LSG player to score 30 runs and take three wickets with an economy rate of less than five in an IPL match. He also became the first player to achieve this feat against SRH.

Poll : 0 votes