KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Kolkata Knight Riders registered their second win of IPL 2025 on Thursday, April 3, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The defending champions defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad in a rematch of the IPL 2024 final to add two more points to their kitty.

Batting first, KKR posted 200 runs on the board, riding on half-centuries from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Venkatesh Iyer. Debutant Kamindu Mendis took one wicket for the visitors.

Chasing 201 for a win, SRH lost early wickets once again. The aggressive approach backfired for the Orange Army as they got all out for just 120 runs. Here's a look at the award winners, top stats, and scorecard of this IPL 2025 match.

List of all award winners in KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Fast bowler Vaibhav Arora won the Player of the Match in the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad. The uncapped pacer bowled a magnificent spell of 3/29 to turn the game in the home team's favor.

Arora scalped the wickets of Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen to ensure SRH were bowled out for 120 runs in the second innings. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Venkatesh Iyer (Strike rate of 207)

Fantasy King of the Match: Venkatesh Iyer (140 fantasy points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Ajinkya Rahane (4 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Venkatesh Iyer (7 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Vaibhav Arora (12 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Vaibhav Arora (3/29).

KKR vs SRH scorecard

Kolkata Knight Riders lost their openers Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine early, but the quartet of Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, and Rinku Singh batted brilliantly to guide KKR to 200/6. Angkrish and Venkatesh slammed half-centuries, while Rahane and Rinku contributed valuable thirties.

Mohammed Shami bowled a tidy spell of 1/29 for the SunRisers Hyderabad. Debutant Kamindu Mendis bowled an economical over of 1/4, but the other SRH bowlers could not impress much.

In response, Vaibhav Arora's three-wicket haul derailed the Hyderabad innings. Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and Travis Head lost their wickets cheaply in the powerplay itself.

Heinrich Klaasen fought like a lone warrior for the visitors, scoring 33 off 21. However, his efforts ended in a losing cause. Varun Chakravarthy also took a three-wicket haul for KKR.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad match

KKR returned to winning ways by registering a colossal 80-run victory over SRH on April 3 in IPL 2025. Here's a look at the top records and stats from this IPL game:

SunRisers Hyderabad suffered their biggest defeat by runs in IPL history. KKR beat them by 80 runs at the Eden Gardens. KKR won a match by 80 or more runs for the 7th time in IPL history. They are tied with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Chennai Super Kings for the most wins by margin of 80 or more runs now.

