KL Rahul (L) and Rohit Sharma

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma believes KL Rahul's shot-making is extremely pleasing to the eye.

In Rohit's Instagram Live session with former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, KL Rahul's name cropped up repeatedly. Describing Rahul as one of the most important batsmen in the team and a possible match-winner, Harbhajan praised the classy Kings XI Punjab captain for his stylish strokeplay when in full flow.

Rahul was lauded by both Rohit and Harbhajan for his versatility and flexibility, which enables him to play anywhere in the batting line-up. They also commended his ability to perform under dire circumstances.

Rohit Sharma said:

"His shot-making is very pleasing to the eye"

Harbhajan Singh added:

"Apart from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, KL Rahul is the biggest contender in the squad as a match-winner... He is a batsman who can bat at four, five and six and also open the innings. Like to watch KL Rahul bat when he is in full flow."

KL Rahul's versatility is an asset

Rahul's versatility has also earned the admiration of former middle-order batsman VVS Laxman, who tweeted the following some time back:

Over 300 runs for KL Rahul in his last 5 T20 innings.

Very impressed with the versatility that he has shown and adapted to different positions and roles.

Great support from Shreyas Iyer.

But this win was set up bey the bowlers who did not let NZ bataman to get away #IndvsNZ pic.twitter.com/uHTMc0XSKa — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 26, 2020

KL Rahul has turned his uncertainty in the batting order into a strength. In the 2019 World Cup he amassed 361 runs at an average of just over 45, batting in a variety of positions.

KL Rahul has lived up to the expectations shown by skipper Virat Kohli

However, his chance of cementing a place came when he was handed the responsibility of wicket-keeping. Ever since donning the keeping gloves, Rahul has been an irreplaceable figure in the limited-overs format.

In IPL cricket, he already has 22 catches and six stumpings to his name.

KL Rahul has stepped up to the occasion whenever Virat Kohli has shown faith in him. From the 2019 World Cup until the end of the Australia tour, Rahul scored 332 runs in 7 ODIs at an average of over 47.

In the T20I format his 471 runs have come at an impressive average of just over 50, and he has registered six 50-plus innings in the process.